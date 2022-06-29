Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

McEnaney began his second stint in charge in 2019

Seamus McEnaney has stepped down as manager of the Monaghan senior footballers with immediate effect.

Having previously been in charge between 2004 and 2010, McEnaney began his second spell in 2019 and took the county to last year's Ulster final.

His decision to step away comes after Monaghan's All-Ireland qualifier defeat by Mayo earlier this month.

In a statement, McEnaney said he wanted to thank the county board for their "unwavering support".

"The Monaghan players are a very special bunch of men who have been fantastic ambassadors for the people of Monaghan in the past and during my term as manager," said McEnaney.

"I have no doubt that they will continue to represent this great county with pride and distinction into the future."

