Horan (left) shakes hands with Kerry boss Jack O'Connor after Sunday's All-Ireland quarter-final

James Horan has ended his second stint as Mayo manager with immediate effect following the county's All-Ireland quarter-final defeat by Kerry.

Horan was initially appointed in 2010 and led the Westerners to successive All-Ireland finals in 2012 and 2013 before stepping away a year later.

He returned in 2018 and again led the team to All-Ireland deciders in 2020 and 2021.

Horan said managing Mayo "has been a brilliant journey".

"We had some great times and created brilliant memories that will live on," he said.

"The initial focus was to make Mayo football consistently competitive on the main stage, I feel that has been achieved and the senior team have moved in the right direction.

"Hopefully, there is a strong base for Mayo football to be moved forward to new heights."

While All-Ireland glory continued to elude Mayo under Horan, they won six Connacht titles and the National League in 2019 during his two spells.

Having exited this year's Connacht SFC with a quarter-final defeat by Galway, Mayo beat Monaghan and Kildare in the qualifiers only to be denied a place in the All-Ireland semi-finals by Kerry at Croke Park on Sunday.

"I want to thank James for his dedication, commitment and contribution to Mayo GAA firstly as a player and secondly as a manager," said Mayo GAA chairperson Seamus Tuohy.

"James has given it everything and while the ultimate reward did not arrive, he cannot be faulted for his effort.

"Mayo have been consistently competitive under James and we have come agonisingly close on so many occasions. I regret his departure but appreciate the huge sacrifices he has made over this period.

"The Mayo GAA executive committee will now commence the process of considering suitable candidates to replace James and his management team in the coming weeks."