Antrim's Amy Boyle in action against Sabina Rabbitte of Galway at Dunloy

Ulster counties Antrim and Down face crucial games after suffering defeats to Galway and Limerick respectively in Group 2 of the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship on Saturday.

Antrim lost 2-17 to 0-6 to All-Ireland champions Galway at Dunloy while the Mourne women went down 2-11 to 0-12 away to Limerick.

Antrim will now face Limerick with the third qualifying spot for the quarter-final knockout stages up for grabs while Down play Offaly, with the losers of that facing a relegation play-off.

The defeated county in that final group game will face the bottom team in Group 1 in the play-off.

Galway will do battle with Kilkenny next week to determine who will emerge from Group 2 as table toppers and earn the resultant automatic semi-final spot.

Mournewomen fall to Limerick

A draw will be enough for Down to cement their elite status, as they have a point on the board having drawn with Antrim previously.

The red and blacks fell to Limerickat Cappamore but would have been harbouring quarter-final hopes approaching half-time as they led by nine points with the wind at their backs.

Limerick had only scored one point, from Caoimhe Costelloe, while Niamh Mallon converted five frees, and Paul O'Hagan, Amy McAleenan, Anna Rogan and Clara Cowan also split the posts.

McAleenan had a chance to extend that advantage but Claire Keating made a great save to prevent a goal and within seconds, the sensational Costelloe executed a lovely one-two with Caoimhe Lyons to goal just before the short whistle. It was a telling six-point turnaround.

John Lillis' outfit had the wind in the second half but more significant was the presence of Costelloe, who finished with a tally of 2-10 as she dragged the Shannonsiders back into the game and then hauled them clear of the visitors.

Her second goal was fortuitous, as Down netminder Catherine McGourty spilled her 60m free ten minutes after the restart.

That was a major blow for the visitors and though O'Hagan converted a couple of frees, Costelloe punished a number of defensive indiscretions at the other end, before Lyons finally became the second Limerick player to score and ensure a victory that moves her side into third.

This result sets up a mouth-watering clash with senior newcomers Antrim next week. Having won two games in a row now, Limerick only need a draw while Antrim, who will have home advantage, must win.

Antrim well beaten by Galway

The Ulster side will have to shake off any lingering effects of their heavy defeat by All-Ireland champions Galway, who, like Kilkenny, boast a perfect record and are certain of making the quarter-finals at least.

Galway had scored nine goals in three games and Siobhán McGrath's 23rd minute major was an important score as it made it opened up some clear daylight between the teams for the first time.

Caitrin Dobbin and Róisín McCormick had given the hosts a solid start with a couple of good scores but a pair of Dolan points that bookmarked scores from Sabina Rabbitte and Aisling O'Reilly settled the westerners.

Áine Magill had two points for Antrim but after McGrath's goal, Dolan doubled her tally and Rebecca Hennelly slotted a brace too to make it 1-12 to 0-4 at the break.

The Tribeswomen's second goal came via the dynamic Aoife Donohue seven minutes from the end of normal time but it had been straightforward by then, with next week the one that counts for all six teams now.