Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Niamh Coleman scored one of Armagh's two goals against Monaghan

Armagh beat Monaghan 2-12 to 0-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the All-Ireland Ladies SFC while Cavan were edged out 2-6 to 1-8 by Tipperary.

Aimee Mackin scored 0-4 for Armagh to book a last-eight berth against Kerry, who defeated Westmeath 2-17 to 0-9.

Niamh Coleman (1-1) and Blaithin Mackin were the goal-scorers for the Orchard county while captain Kelly Mallon contributed four frees.

Monaghan and Cavan will both take part in relegation play-offs.

Armagh win Ulster derby

Armagh finished second in the Group B standings behind reigning All-Ireland champions Meath as they look forward to facing Group C victors Kerry.

With a very strong breeze at their backs at the Athletic Grounds,, it was the away side who started the better, as they notched two points in the opening minute through Lauren Jones and Laura Carey.

However, Armagh settled and scored six of the next seven points, with Mallon showcasing her accuracy from dead balls with those four frees.

Monaghan then had a major goal chance when Rosemary Courtney got through to find herself one-on-one with Anna Carr, but the Orchard goalkeeper spread herself and made an outstanding save, denying Courtney's effort with her foot.

While Monaghan failed to find the net, Armagh made no mistakes, and the game swung completely in their favour with two goals in as many minutes. Mackin shot for a point, but with the goalkeeper Orna Kelly unsighted by Aoife Lennon, the ball bounced all the way through and into the Monaghan net.

Soon after, a Niamh Marley pass sent Coleman through, and she buried a one-on-one chance low and hard to grow Armagh's lead to eight points at 2-6 to 0-4. Three Mackin points closed out the half's scoring.

Armagh were content to hold the ball for long periods throughout the second half, with only three points scored, via Niamh Marley, Coleman and Caroline O'Hanlon.

On Monaghan's side, they failed to register a score in the entire second half, as they struggled to make many inroads into a packed Armagh defence.

Emma Morrissey scored 2-4, including the winning penalty, deep into added-time, to seal Tipperary's place in the last eight.

Morrissey found the top corner with aplomb after her teammate Angela McGuigan was fouled in the penalty area in the 62nd minute at Kingspan Breffni.

Cavan left shell-shocked

Cavan were left shell-shocked at the finish and now face a play-off to try and avoid dropping into the intermediate ranks while Tipp are assured of a place in the 2023 All-Ireland Senior Championship.

Tipperary scored their first goal in the 14th minute when midfielder Marie Creedon combined with late call-up Róisín Howard to put the influential Morrissey through for a well-taken goal.

Morrissey's first strike propelled the visitors into a 1-2 to 0-2 advantage and wind-backed Cavan struggled to eat into that cushion.

But, thanks, in the main, to Lauren McVeety's free-taking, the hosts hung in there. A long-range McVeety effort helped cut Tipperary's interval lead to a very manageable two points, when Cavan trailed by 1-4 to 0-5.

The game seemed to be Tipperary's to lose but six wides by the visitors in the third quarter had Cavan breathing a huge sigh of relief.

The Ulster outfit nabbed a lifeline in the 48th minute when Geraldine Sheridan was fouled but Lauren McVeety's penalty was saved by Tipperary goalkeeper Lauren Fitzpatrick, before being hacked clear.

But McVeety made up for her miss in the 51st minute when she fired home low past the advancing goalkeeper, following a storming run by Geraldine Sheridan through the heart of the visitors' defence.

However, Tipperary had a sting in their tail, saving their best until last with Morrissey scoring the resulting penalty.