Eoin Higgins scored Derry's goal on the stroke of half time

Galway held off a dramatic late Derry fightback to secure a one-point victory that sends them through to the All-Ireland Minor Football final.

Derry hit six unanswered points in the closing stages but fell just short as Galway won 2-09 to 1-11.

Goals at the start of each half, from Jack Lonergan and Colm Costello, laid the basis for their victory.

Eoin Higgins scored the only goal for Derry, for whom Johnny McGuckian received a second yellow card late on.

Galway will play either Mayo or Kerry in what will be their fourth final in seven years, with those two sides contesting their semi-final on Saturday afternoon at O'Connor Park.

Alan Glynn's men made a blistering start to the match, opening the scoring with a a goal from Lonergan in the fourth minute.

Tomas Farthing did well to force his way in down the right and deliver a clever pass back to Lonergan, who showed fine composure to step inside and drill a true left-foot shot past Derry goalkeeper Ben O'Connor.

Galway added another point before Ciaran Chambers got Derry off the mark with a fine point from play in the 11th minute.

Galway led 1-2 to 0-1 on the 20-minute mark and had increased that lead by two when Derry got their first goal in the 28th minute. Odhran Murphy popped a pass to Higgins and he hammered a left-foot shot into the roof of the net to leave the sides going in at the break with Galway 1-4 to 1-1 ahead.

Despite Shay McGlinchey being shown a black card in first-half injury time, Galway again made a strong start to the second half and grabbed their second goal of the game in the 33rd minute.

Costello made a surging run down the left and cut inside with purpose before unleashing an excellent shot beyond O'Connor and into the far corner of the net.

It looked as if Galway were on course for a comfortable win and they led 2-9 to 1-5 before that late surge of six points from Derry.

Galway scorers: Colm Costello 1-04, Éanna Monaghan 0-04, Jack Lonergan 1-00, Shay McGlinchey 0-01.

Derry scorers: Ciaran Chambers 0-06, Eoin Higgins 1-01, Ruairi Forbes 0-01, Johnny McGuckian 0-01, Cahair Spiers 0-01, Conor Downey 0-01.