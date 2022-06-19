Cavan led 0-11 to 1-3 at half-time at Croke Park

Cavan had to battle to overcome a brave Sligo side 0-20 to 1-14 in a thrilling opening Tailteann Cup semi-final.

The Breffnimen led 0-6 to 0-0 after 14 minutes but Paddy O'Connor's penalty reduced the margin to 0-7 to 1-3.

Cavan regrouped to lead 0-11 to 1-3 at the break with Sligo having squandered two more glorious goal opportunities

Niall Murphy's introduction rallied Sligo, as both sides missed other goal chances, but Gerard Smith's four points from play helped Cavan hold on.

Cavan finished with 17 points from play as they had a remarkable 12 scorers in setting up a decider against either Westmeath or Offaly, who are in action in Sunday's second semi-final at GAA headquarters.

As Murphy's second-half arrival gave Sligo's attack a direct ball outlet, Tony McEntee's side cut Cavan's advantage to only two points by the 55th minute but their missed goal chances - with Oisin Kiernan clearing Mikey Gordon and Paddy O'Connor efforts off the line - ultimately proved crucial as O'Connor also blazed another opportunity over the bar.

Granted, Cavan talisman Gearoid McKiernan also had two terrific goal opportunities either side of half-time with Sligo keeper Aidan Devaney superbly blocking both attempts.

Cavan strong favourites going into game

McKiernan was well contained by Darragh Cummins until the Sligo man had to be replaced with 10 minutes to go after running out of legs, but McKiernan still managed to finish with 0-4 as he was his team's joint top scorer with Gerard Smith.

After running Donegal so close in the second Ulster semi-final and impressing in their opening two Tailteann wins over Down and Fermanagh, Cavan went into the Croke Park contest as strong favourites.

They looked to be justifying that early on as Martin Reilly's second-minute score started a run of six unanswered points in the opening 14 minutes.

Sligo were also getting chances early on but their shooting was inaccurate as they fired three wides - in addition to dropping two shots short into Raymond Galligan's arms - before Pat Spilliane, son of the Kerry great, finally opened their account in the 15th minute after a quickly taken free.

By the 20th minute, there was suddenly only two between the teams as O'Connor slotted a penalty past Galligan after Gerard Smith had hauled down a charging Luke Towey.

After a Cummins point cut Cavan's lead to the minimum, O'Connor had another goal chance for Sligo only to see his fierce shot come back off the crossbar.

Killian Brady was among Cavan's 12 scorers at Croke Park as they notched 17 points from play

Boosted by the reprieve, a Raymond Galligan free started another run of four straight Cavan points before the break, with Sligo rueing another missed goal chance as Kiernan blocked Gordon's close-range shot before it was McKiernan's turn to fail to hit the net from close range as Devaney made a brilliant save.

Murphy's arrival at full-forward helped Sligo make a start start to the second half and he notched two efforts from play before Spillane's second point cut the Cavan lead to two by the 42nd minute.

McKiernan had again been denied a goal by Devaney but the Cavan Gaels man's 43rd minute point got Mickey Graham's side scoring again before O'Connor wasted another Sligo goal chance as he blazed over the bar from a tight angle as the unmarked Murphy pleaded by a pass across the square.

To their credit, Sligo kept battling and there was only two in it on 55 minutes when Murphy struck his third point.

Then came perhaps the key moment of the contest as Kiernan, once again, cleared off the line with O'Connor, in truth, failing to get full purchase on his shot as he was closed down by other Cavan defenders.

During the remainder of the contest, Sligo couldn't get closer than two in arrears, and with McKiernan finally freed from Cummins' shackles, he extended the margin to three on 65 minutes, with Smith's two injury-time points keeping McEntee's gallant side at bay despite their continuing resistance.

Cavan: R Galligan (0-1, 1f); J McLoughlin, P Faulkner, K Brady (0-1); Ciaran Brady, K Clarke (0-1), Conor Brady (0-1); T Galligan (0-1), J Smith (0-2); O Kiernan (0-1), McKiernan (0-4, 1f), G Smith (0-4); M Reilly (0-1), P Lynch (0-1), S Smith.

Subs: Cian Madden (0-2) for Reilly 31, O Brady for S Smith 58, C Moynagh for K Brady 67, L Fortune for Ciaran Brady 68, C Conroy for P Lynch 75

Sligo: A Devaney; N Mullen, E Lyons, P McNamara; L Towey, D Cummins (0-1), P Kilcoyne; P Laffey, P Spillane (0-2); M Gordon, A Reilly (0-1), K Cawley; S Carrabine (0-3, 2f), P Hughes (0-1), P O'Connor (1-2)

Subs: N Murphy (0-4) for Hughes h-t; M Walsh for Cawley 53; D Quinn for Cummins 62; C Griffin for Laffey 63; D Conlon for Spillane 70

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford)