Kildare forward Daniel Flynn scored a point for his side in Saturday's qualifier defeat by Mayo

Daniel Flynn has revealed that he and his Kildare team-mates discussed going on strike in protest against Kieran McGeeney's sacking as manager in 2013.

McGeeney is the current Armagh boss and will lead them into an All-Ireland quarter-final against Galway next week.

Nine years ago, however, Kildare club delegates voted by 29 to 28 not to retain him for a seventh year, a move which led to the senior playing panel issuing a statement criticising the county board and calling for McGeeney to be given the job back.

Flynn was a young member of the squad then and, speaking on this week's GAA Social podcast, he explained just how strong the players' feelings on the issue were.

"It did, it got to that stage," the full forward says when asked if the players considered walking out and saying they were not going to play.

"But I was a junior member on the team at that stage so I didn't know the ins and outs of it. That is not me avoiding the question.

"It was nearly 10 years ago now but it was definitely mentioned and we definitely had a meeting and stuff like that. We did want him to stay."

He added: " I was young at the time, I wasn't impressed, I wasn't happy with it - we wanted him to stay.

"All the players wanted him to stay as far as I know. I don't what happened. It was a club vote but hurling clubs and handball clubs had a vote. The players didn't have a vote, though."

McGeeney 'up there with the best person you'll ever meet'

McGeeney was Kildare manager for six years

A few days after Armagh's resounding win over Donegal to reach the All-Ireland last eight, Flynn gave an insight into McGeeney's personality and how much of an impact he made on him as a young player.

"I was speaking to his mum after we played Armagh in the league, she came over to me on the pitch, she is a lovely woman," he said.

"I can't speak highly enough of Kieran. Take the management thing aside he is probably up there with the best person that you will ever meet as a man.

"He has had a huge impact on me and also that Under 21 team in 2013, and anyone around Kildare that was on the team at that stage.

"He could pick the phone up and a lot of people would still go through the wall for him down here. It is not often you could say that about someone."

Dealing with homesickness in Australia

Flynn spent a year as a professional Australian rules footballer, playing for Port Adelaide in the South Australian National Football League in 2014/15.

However, the 28-year-old accountant struggled with loneliness during his time in Australia, something he opened up about on The GAA Social.

"I was probably a bit naive. If I was to go now, with the life experience I have now, I would do everything completely differently," he said.

"It's a long way away. I got a bit homesick and I young, I was 19-20 and I barely knew how to tie my laces, hadn't much sense."

He added: "I found it hard to integrate into the culture. At the club it was fine, you came in in the the morning and went home in the evening and you'd get on well with the lads, you would have the craic and that would be great but I found when I went home, to build a network around there from scratch, I found it tough.

"You're in your room with four walls and you would be on social media looking to see what was happening back home."

There was one particularly difficult time when Flynn's grandfather was very ill, and ultimately passed away, which he found hard to cope with.

"My grandad passed away when I was over there and I just wanted to come home. They said you can go back for the funeral or go back and see him before he passes, it's one or the other. And I ended up doing both.

"That's tough but they're not babysitting lads either. I came back for six weeks. For the first week or two I was grand, I'd settle in here at home. Then after a couple of days I was climbing the walls. The club had left the door open if I wanted to come back.

"So I went back in October for the off-season. I went back in the shape of my life, ready to go. And then when I came home at Christmas I just couldn't go back again, I pulled the rug."