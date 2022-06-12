Armagh's penalty came about after Shaun Patton hauled down Aidan Nugent with Armagh having stolen possession from Brendan McCole by pushing up on the Donegal keeper's kick-out

Armagh coach Kieran Donaghy says the players deserve credit for making the call to push up on Shaun Patton's kick-outs in Sunday's emphatic All-Ireland qualifier win over Donegal - a move that swung the game in their favour.

Increased pressure on the Donegal keeper led to Rian O'Neill's penalty restoring Armagh's lead after Patton's black card for fouling Aidan Nugent.

That helped put Armagh four up at the break and they dominated the second half to claim a 3-17 to 0-16 win and progress to the All-Ireland quarters.

"The boys have to get all the credit really because it was going away from us," admitted Donaghy.

"We got the electric start (with Rory Grugan's goal after 10 seconds) then conceded six points in a row, but the lads wanted to push up on Patton's kick-out.

"We were in the stage of 'do we try to hold on until half-time then push on' but Rory Grugan said 'no, we're going to push up on it'. I think those two turnovers, we got the free then the black card and the penalty, they were a huge momentum lift.

"But I thought our half-back line was really good. Greg (McCabe) and Jarly Og (Burns) got a few vital turnovers before half-time and put us going the other way."

Armagh came into Sunday's game at Clones on a high after dumping All-Ireland champions Tyrone out of the qualifiers but with revenge on their minds having been outplayed by Donegal in the Ulster Championship quarter-final at Ballybofey seven weeks ago.

And while Donegal threatened to inflict more pain on the Orchard men when they established a four-point lead after 21 minutes, Armagh proceeded to boss the game as they comprehensively booked their place in the All-Ireland quarter-final draw for the first time since 2017.

Donaghy said that the impressive defeats of Tyrone and Donegal were the fruits of a gruelling training block that helped kick-start Armagh's stunning resurgence.

"What we put them through six weeks ago out on the training pitch was a massive amount of work and they have huge reserves of fitness on the back of it," added the Kerry great.

"We had to put a positive spin on it and when we got our heads around, we said 'we've got six weeks where we can train like you would in a pre-season' and the lads were up for the challenge.

"There's a brilliant leadership group there that Kieran (McGeeney, Armagh boss) has cultivated through his leadership and through getting the most out of people.

"The way he's handled that leadership group and what they've done for him in return, it's just reward for their hard work and I'm delighted for them as a group of players."