Watch the goals as Cork beat Antrim at Corrigan Park

Cork fought back from a point down at half-time to beat Antrim 3-27 to 2-19 in the All-Ireland Hurling Preliminary Quarter-Final at Corrigan Park.

Conor Lehane's 1-8 was crucial for a Cork side who were far from their best.

James McNaughton and Keelan Molloy hit Antrim's first-half goals with Darragh Fitzgibbon and Lehane netting for Cork.

However, Antrim's wind-assisted 2-11 to 2-10 lead didn't prove enough as Cork soon took control with Seamus Harnedy's last-play goal rounding off their win.

While the margin was 11 points by the finish, Antrim, who last weekend beat Kerry to win the Joe McDonagh Cup, will look upon this game as a missed opportunity to put Cork under genuine pressure.

Antrim had gone into the game miffed by the GAA's decision not to invite them or Kerry to Thursday's launch of the All-Ireland Championship in county Tipperary, with Croke Park insisting that "no slight had been intended".

Antrim can't punish Cork's lacklustre opening

Despite notching two goals in the opening nine minutes as Fitzgibbon bundled to the net in the fourth minute and Lehane then blasted home a penalty - either side of James McNaughton's Antrim three-pointer - the Rebels misfired for most of the first half.

However, Antrim were unable to exploit their opposition's lacklustre opening period as their numerous handling errors gifted Cork easy possession.

Normally accurate marksman Conal Cunning also missed a couple of crucial first-half frees at crucial times with the placed ball responsibility eventually given to McNaughton.

Cunning's loss of possession, as he was pickpocketed by Alan Connolly, was punished by Fitzgibbon's fourth-minute goal but the Saffrons were quickly on terms with McNaughton going on one of his typical surging runs before blasting low past Patrick Collins.

Cork were immediately three ahead again as Lehane converted a penalty past Ryan Elliott that Tim O'Mahony had earned after being fouled by David Kearney.

A couple of Lehane points helped Cork lead by four after 17 minutes but the margin was soon trimmed to the minimum as Molloy rattled the Rebels net in the 22nd minute.

Antrim's best period of the match was the 10 minutes before half-time as Molloy hit a couple of superb efforts from play and a largely subdued Neil McManus delightfully pointed a sideline cut.

Cork used their second-half wind advantage to pull away from the Saffrons despite never looking particularly convincing

But while injury-time points from Molloy and McNaughton gave Antrim a half-time lead, it didn't look likely to be enough given the wind advantage that Cork were going to have in the second period.

Harnedy had the Rebels on terms within seconds of the restart and while another superb Molloy score restored Antrim's advantage, that was the last time they led.

Three points in 60 seconds had Cork two ahead by the 39th minute and while McNaughton responded with an Antrim free, four more unanswered scores had the Rebels 2-18 to 2-13 up by the 47th minute.

Antrim never got closer than four in arrears during the remainder of the contest.

As Cork continued to punish Antrim handling errors, Harnedy, Robbie O'Flynn and Fitzgibbon were among their scores in the closing stages, as the county's all-time record championship scorer Patrick Horgan also chipped in with two points following his late introduction.

Harnedy's goal in the final action of the game - following Jack O'Connor's brilliant run - gave the final scoreboard a look that was harsh on the hosts and Cork boss Kieran Kingston will know that a major improvement will be needed for next weekend's clash with Galway if they want to prolong their championship interest.