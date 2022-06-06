Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Armagh were full value for their 1-16 to 1-10 victory over last year's All-Ireland champions

Oisin McConville says Armagh's win over All-Ireland champions Tyrone was the Orchard County's "most comprehensive performance for a long time".

Kieran McGeeney's side were totally deserving 1-16 to 1-10 winners in the All-Ireland qualifier which sets up a meeting with Donegal on Sunday.

"It was a performance borne out of pure positivity," said the Armagh great.

"Not really playing the opposition but just trying to impose your own game. That's when Armagh are at their best."

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time, McConville added that the Armagh players "will have found out a lot about themselves" in Sunday's game.

"The (Donegal) draw is tough and a lot of the enthusiasm and happiness is tempered a little bit by the fact that we've another one coming up, but considering the manner of the defeat in Ballybofey five or six weeks ago, yesterday was redemption for a lot of those players.

"The challenge now is to put those sort of performances back to back."

Armagh must 'hunt Donegal down'

McConville believes another tussle with Donegal is probably the last thing Armagh wanted from Monday morning's qualifier draw but says the Orchard County squad should have huge motivation after being conclusively defeated by Declan Bonner's side in Ballybofey in the Ulster SFC game on 30 April.

"Whatever about beating Donegal, the big thing for Armagh is for them to go and do themselves justice.

"They didn't do that the last day against Donegal. They didn't go after Donegal and hunt them down.

"I think there will be a renewed confidence and a realisation that there are ways that Armagh can go about winning this game and there are ways that just aren't going to work.

"I think there will be change of plan (from Ballybofey). I (still) fancy Donegal I'm afraid.....I'm actually not afraid because my predictions haven't been great all year."

McConville says the defections of seven members of last year's All-Ireland winning panel got Tyrone's season off on a bad footing

Defections badly hit Tyrone - McConville

In terms of Tyrone's hugely disappointing defence of their All-Ireland title, McConville believes the defections of seven players from the squad got the county's campaign off on a bad footing.

"You think there is always going to be a few lads who walk away but seven lads walked away.

"That's the first part of it. Then you look at the disciplinary issues, the amount of players they had sent off all through the year.

"They just never found any form. I think we all made excuses for them….saying that 'they are only back from their holidays. They are not fit enough yet, they'll get sharper'.

"You were just waiting and waiting and you were still waiting with 10 minutes to go yesterday for them to ignite to show some of the form they showed last year that won an All-Ireland."

But while Tyrone's defence of the Sam Maguire Cup proved an abject failure, McConville believes this year is likely to prove something of a blip.

"Anybody who thinks Tyrone are going away all of a sudden…..that's not going to happen.

"This year, they've won the Ulster U17 Championship and the All-Ireland U20 title.

"They have a conveyor belt of players. They will always be there or thereabouts but when they review this season, they will realise how many of their big players came up short when they were really needed."