There's no way out for Armagh's Aidan Forker in the Ulster SFC defeat by Donegal in April

Ulster finalists Donegal will take on provincial rivals Armagh in the second round of the All-Ireland qualifiers.

Armagh progressed to the second round after beating All-Ireland champions Tyrone on Sunday.

The other three qualifiers are Roscommon v Clare, Limerick v Cork and Kildare v Mayo.

Cavan have been drawn against Sligo in the Tailteann Cup semi-finals at Croke Park on 19 June with Westmeath meeting Offaly in the other last-four game.

The Breffni side secured their semi-final berth with a 2-16 to 0-13 win over Fermanagh at Brewster Park on Sunday.

Donegal have already overcome the Orchard men in the championship with a 1-16 to 0-12 victory in the Ulster quarter-final at Ballybofey in April.

The four All-Ireland qualifiers will be played next weekend at neutral venues.

All-Ireland SFC qualifiers second round

Roscommon v Clare

Limerick v Cork

Kildare v Mayo

Donegal v Armagh

Tailteann Cup semi-finals

Westmeath v Offaly

Sligo v Cavan