Dooher said he and Feargal Logan (left) hope to be at the Tyrone helm for the 2023 season

Tyrone joint-boss Brian Dooher admits "it just didn't click" for Tyrone in "a lot of games" this year after the Red Hands' All-Ireland title defence was ended by rivals Armagh.

Having exited the Ulster Championship with defeat by Derry, Tyrone's hopes of retaining the Sam Maguire evaporated with a 1-16 to 1-10 first-round qualifier loss at the Athletic Grounds.

When asked to summarise a disappointing campaign, Dooher said: "We couldn't get that momentum and were chasing too many games."

"We'll go back and look at it, see what we can do better and take whatever learnings from it.

"You get some great days and some not-so-great days, and this is one of them days."

Keen to avenge their humbling provincial quarter-final defeat by eventual champions Derry at Healy Park five weeks ago, Tyrone got off to the perfect start against Armagh when Conor McKenna found the net after just three minutes.

However, it was the Orchardmen who impressed for the majority of the opening half with Aidan Nugent's three-pointer followed by two further goal chances, one of which saw Nugent denied by Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan.

Having trailed by a single point at the break, Tyrone were put on the backfoot by half-time substitute Richie Donnelly's 40th-minute black card before Armagh hit four points without reply to move six clear after 54 minutes and keep their rivals at arm's length.

Given McKenna's early goal, Dooher lamented Tyrone's inability to build on a strong start as their dreams of becoming the first Red Hand team to claim back-to-back All-Ireland titles dissipated.

"It's disappointing, the way it finished up today," added Dooher, who captained Tyrone's All-Ireland triumphs in 2005 and 2008.

"We had a good start to the match but we could never really push on from it.

"We were lucky enough not to concede another couple of goals towards the end of the first half and were hoping for that push on in the second half but obviously Richie got the black card and that broke the momentum we were hoping to create.

"Armagh chipped away with a few scores to keep us at arm's distance and the rest is history I suppose now."

Dooher said he couldn't question the Tyrone players' work-rate in the defeat by Armagh

When asked if he can look forward to moving on from a disappointing campaign in 2023, Dooher said: "It's not something we're thinking of at this time. There are definitely learnings to take from this year if we want to develop and improve on it.

"We never hit the heights of last year at any point this year and why we didn't do that, we'll have to look at that and see what answers we can come up with.

"I can't question the players' work-rate today, they put in a good shift and they did everything that we asked of them, but it just didn't go for them."

Pressed to confirm that he and fellow joint-boss Feargal Logan will remain at the Red Hand helm for 2023, Dooher said: "Well, we hope to be there and we'll look at ourselves again, like everything else over the weeks and months ahead and hopefully we can give the commitment to go again, that's what we want to do."

Speaking on BBC Radio Foyle Sportsound, Tyrone great Peter Canavan said the Red Hands were "nowhere near the pace of it".

"We were lucky to survive in Division One because our last two games were against Mayo and Kerry, two teams that didn't need the points, and we managed to get the points to stay up.

"We were mediocre against Fermanagh and very poor against Derry. A lot of Tyrone people were coming here more in hope than in confidence because simply we had too many main players that didn't produce it this year."

On the difficulty of successfully defending an All-Ireland title, Canavan added: "You'd need to ask a Dub man because we don't know how to do it.

"For a starting point, we don't need to lose seven players off the panel. That's not right, that shouldn't be happening.

"There are a lot of things that still need to be put in place in our county to get up to the level of Dublin and Kerry, and the sooner we do that the better."