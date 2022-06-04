Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Cillian O'Connor hit a first-half penalty for Mayo

Mayo are one game away from the All-Ireland quarter-finals following a 1-13 to 0-12 win over Monaghan in their qualifier at McHale Park.

Cillian O'Connor's penalty took advantage of Conor McManus' black card as Mayo led 1-7 to 0-7 at the break.

Both sides laboured in the evening heat after the restart with a scoreless 21-minute spell in the middle of the half.

Monaghan had a late penalty appeal waved away when three down but Paddy Durcan's point made sure of the win.

Mayo, last year's runners-up, will face one of the four provincial runner's up - Limerick, Kildare, Roscommon or Donegal - in a bid to reach the quarter-finals of the All-Ireland.

Cork will join Mayo in the second-round draw on Monday following a 2-12 to 2-8 victory over Mickey Harte's Louth.

Mayo punish McManus black card

In a sunny, yet breezy Castlebar it was the visitors who made a fast start as Gary Mohan, moments after being winded from the throw-in, opened the scoring with his second touch before the full-forward doubled Monaghan's lead with another point as a goal opportunity rapidly closed.

However, the first-half turning point came when McManus was shown a black card for a trip on Aidan O'Shea, which saw the Monaghan man sent to the sidelines for 10 minutes and allowed O'Connor to get Mayo on the board.

Rory Beggan missed an uncharacteristic free in response, and his wide was punished when Eoghan McLoughlin soloed and powered over a superb score to level the game.

Jack McCarron hit three first-half points for Monaghan

That lifted the McHale Park support, and O'Connor, the highest scorer in Championship history, fired a superb penalty into the top corner after Monaghan's Dessie Ward was penalised for a foot block in the 14th minute.

O'Connor extended Mayo's advantage and goalkeeper Beggan's missed 45 was punished by opposite number Rob Hennelly, who split the posts with a wind-assisted effort to move last year's beaten finalists five clear.

McManus returned following his black card and Monaghan, with their full compliment on the field, were able to match the hosts, without the injured Ryan O'Donoghue, at the end of the half.

Both sides traded scores, the best of which was Jack McCarron's inch-perfect effort with the outside of his left boot, and McManus landed the final kick of the half as Monaghan went in three points down.

Mayo hold off Monaghan pressure

Mayo, in the qualifiers following their quarter-final defeat by Galway in the Connacht Championship, moved four clear when O'Connor grabbed his seventh point of the day, however Kieran Duffy immediately hit back for the visitors.

Moments later a sweeping Mayo move almost resulted in a brilliant team goal however Beggan stood tall to pull off a superb save to deny McLoughlin and keep Monaghan in the game.

Michael Bannigan popped the ball over the bar to bring the margin to two as the the fast, flowing end to the first half seemed a distant memory with play slowing down in the evening Mayo sun.

Hennelly struck the upright with a free in a bid to end the 21-minute drought, which eventually came to a close when Lee Keegan landed a long-range score to put Mayo a goal clear.

Paddy Durcan kicked the closing score of the game as Mayo ran out four-point winners

O'Connor continued his clinical afternoon with nine minutes to play, and although Shane Carey responded for the Farney County they failed to deal with Mayo's counter and Darren McHale's effort off the top of the bar put James Horan's men in control.

Marksman O'Connor, who ended the day with 1-6, kicked a free in the first of six additional minutes however Conor Leonard and Carey set up a grandstand finish for the capacity crowd.

Referee Barry Cassidy waved away a penalty appeal when Keegan collided with Andrew Woods, and to add insult to injury, Durcan restored Mayo's four-point advantage and booked a place in the second round of qualifiers.

Mayo: Rob Hennelly (0-1); Lee Keegan (0-1), Oisin Mullin, Enda Hession; Paddy Durcan (0-1), Stephen Coen, Eoghan McLaughlin (0-1); Aidan O'Shea, Matthew Ruane (0-1); Bryan Walsh, Aiden Orme, Diarmuid O'Connor; James Carr, Jack Carney (0-1), Cillian O'Connor (1-6).

Replacements: Rory Byrne, Padraig O'Hora, Rory Brickenden, Donnacha McHugh, Conor O'Shea, Jordan Flynn, Kevin McLoughlin, Darren McHale (0-1), Conor Loftus, Jason Doherty, Fergal Boland.

Monaghan: Rory Beggan; Kieran Duffy (0-1), Conor Boyle, Ryan Wylie; Karl O'Connell, Dessie Ward, Ryan McAnespie; Darren Hughes, Niall Kearns; Conor McCarthy (0-1), Kieran Hughes, Micheal Bannigan (0-1); Jack McCarron (0-3), Gary Mohan (0-2), Conor McManus (0-1).

Replacements: Joe Kirk, Drew Wylie, Colin Walsh, Fintan Kelly, Andrew Woods, David Garland, Conor Leonard (0-1), Karl Gallagher, Jason Irwin, Shane Carey (0-2), Sean Jones.