Antrim defeated Kerry to win the Joe McDonagh Cup in December 2020

Gerard Walsh says it "means a lot" to play at Croke Park in the Joe McDonagh Cup final but Antrim "won't get too hyped up about the occasion".

The Saffrons face Kerry in the second-tier hurling decider on Saturday.

Both teams will progress to the last eight of the All-Ireland SHC due to reaching the Joe McDonagh final and Antrim are guaranteed a home tie no matter the result.

"I suppose every hurler aspires to be at Croke Park," said Walsh.

"It depends how you build it up in your own head. I don't really get too excited about it myself.

"Croke Park is another pitch with some more concrete and a few extra toilets than you would see at a normal club or county ground."

With progression to the Liam McCarthy Cup secured, Antrim will face Cork at Corrigan Park if they triumph on Saturday or Wexford if they fall to defeat Kerry.

Antrim faced Kerry in the Joe McDonagh decider in the delayed 2020 season and ran out 0-22 to 1-17 winners in a behind-closed-doors final at Croke Park.

"There will be a few more fans than two years ago but the dimensions are the same as every other pitch in the country and there's two white posts, so we'll be grand," added Walsh, who said he would be happy to face either Wexford or Cork in the Liam McCarthy.

"Whoever it is we'll have a good rattle at it. We would like to take down one of those big teams but we are not looking any further than Kerry."

Antrim goalkeeper Ryan Elliott is set to start at Croke Park

Antrim Goalkeeper Sean Elliott added that the decider will be different to the final in 2020 and will be a big occasion.

"They have a few new players and we have some new boys too," he said.

"Then there was nobody else at it, only ourselves, and this time family, friends and supporters can all get there so it is going to be a good day out.

"Whatever comes after the Joe McDonagh final happens but we are looking for silverware at Croke Park."

Final will be 'an interesting day'

A much-changed Antrim, already having secured top spot, lost 0-29 to 2-21 to Kerry in their final group stage game in May and manager Gleeson feels some players have put their hand up for selection on Saturday.

"You are always conscious as a manager to get your players game time to see who can show form on the biggest stage.

"Fortunately for us some guys stood up to it and some have a bit more work to do, but I was pleased enough with the showing last week.

"It was obviously disappointing to lose the game and Kerry came all guns blazing.

"They are physically strong and well coached. They play a different style of hurling from two years ago when we met them last, so it all leads to an interesting day at Croke Park."

Gleeson said he had a full panel to pick from for the game despite "a few knocks and niggles" and added that the prospect of competing for an All-Ireland "is a fantastic prize".

"We want to make Corrigan Park as daunting a place as possible," Gleeson said about the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final tie at home.

"That's the whole incentive for the lower-ranked teams, to get a higher-ranked team to come to your home ground where you have the advantage of having a big, noisy support."