Owen Mulligan says discipline will be 'key' in Sunday's All-Ireland Football qualifier between Armagh and Tyrone

The Red Hand hero joined Thomas Niblock and Oisin McConville for BBC Sport NI's weekly GAA podcast.

"Our forwards haven't clicked yet this year but I still think Tyrone will have too much for them though I'm a bit nervous," said the Cookstown man.

"There will be a lot of pressure on both teams.

"There's a lot of Tyrone supporters saying 'this is a great game for Tyrone to get us back on track' but I would fear Armagh to be honest with you.

"There's a lot of pressure on Armagh as well but you don't want a Tyrone team getting beaten here and it being the worst title defence in long and many a day."

Grimley ruled out for Armagh

Armagh have been hit by several injuries in the run-up to Sunday's game which include a serious neck injury to Niall Grimley at county training last week which is expected to rule him out of action for up to a year.

His fellow midfielder Ciaran Mackin will remain out after missing the defeat by Donegal on five weeks ago because of an eye socket injury that required surgery.

"I think it's going to be very hard for Armagh to win this game," added Armagh great McConville.

"It was a tough draw in any case but it's difficult when you are depleted to that extent but I still think there will be plenty of fight in Armagh," continued the Crossmaglen man.

Mulligan is hoping that Tyrone will "go back to the basics" after their hugely disappointing display in the defeat by eventual Ulster Champions Derry.

Mulligan was shocked by Tyrone's lack of energy against Derry on 1 May

"Hard work....tackling....running off the shoulder, scoring at will and hunting in those packs we talk about. If we don't do that, we're in for a long day," believes Mulligan.

When the sides met at the Athletic Grounds in the National League in early February, a mass brawl near the end of the game saw five players - four Tyrone and Armagh's Greg McCabe - being sent off.

To that end, Mulligan believes discipline will be important this weekend.

"Everybody likes a bit of hard hitting and argy bargy but when it comes to headlocks and grabbing men down on the ground - no!

"Both teams will need their full quota of players to win the game so discipline is going to be key."

Mulligan will not be altogether surprised if Sunday's contest sees more of the cagey, safety-first football seen during much of last weekend's Ulster Final.

"The Ulster Final was a hard watch at times with players going back and forward and the two teams mirroring each other.

Donegal 'naive' over Murphy role

"I also thought Donegal were a bit naïve in the last quarter by still keeping Murphy out there around midfield.

"They should have put him in full-forward. He looked wrecked and Brendan Rogers was just running all day.

"If Rogers was man marking him the whole game, just put Murphy in there out of the road at full-forward."

Mulligan believes Donegal also missed a track in not attempting to hit more high balls in on the Derry defence such as the one from Caolan Ward just before half-time which resulted in a glorious goal chance spurned by Michael Langan.

"Donegal tried a high ball once and caused a wee bit of havoc but didn't try it again. Why not try these sort of things?

"I know possession was so key but you have to take a wee bit of a risk. Donegal just seemed to be running into the traffic and running out of ideas."

Owen Mulligan says there was "hatred" between the Tyrone and Armagh squads in the early noughties

Mulligan recalls some memorable episodes from his own career in the BBC Sport NI GAA podcast including the intense rivalry between the great Tyrone and Armagh sides in the early noughties.

"There was hatred there. I'm not afraid to say that. We didn't give each other the time of day."

His former opponent McConville concurred that there was genuine animosity between the two sides.

"I definitely hated Ricey [Ryan McMenamin] and [Conor] Gormley because they were in my vicinity but almost by proxy of being involved in it, you had to hate Tyrone," agreed McConville.

Mulligan remembers he and team-mate Raymond Mulgrew going "completely off the rails" less than 10 days before the 2008 All-Ireland Final as they "went on the drink on the Friday and Saturday".

"I got 20 minutes out in the All-Ireland Final which I shouldn't have. It wasn't right.

"The medal in 2008 doesn't mean as much as 2003 and 2005 because I know I didn't earn it."

'I tried to hate Mickey Harte'

Known to GAA fans as Mugsy, Mulligan also details how his foolish pride in refusing to lift the phone to Mickey Harte effectively ended his inter-county career at the age of 32.

After Tyrone's heavy defeat by Kerry in the All-Ireland qualifiers in 2012, Mulligan found out from a journalist that he had hadn't been named in the 2013 National League squad but by the time the championship came round, it appeared that there might be a route back into the panel for him.

"Joe McMahon texted me and asked if I was ready to come back for the championship. I said 'aye I'll come back no problem, tell that man to give me a ring'.

"Then Joe came back to me and said 'no you have to give him a ring'.

"He said 'just ring the man' but I said 'no…..he can ring me'. So we never rang each other and that was it.

"Have I got regrets not phoning him? Absolutely.

"I tried to hate Mickey Harte and the Tyrone set-up and tried to blame everybody else but sometimes you have to look in the mirror and say 'I was at fault'.

"You can't hate somebody that you've respected for so long and you've played with from when you were 15 years of age until you're 32.

"And you can't hate the team that you've loved."