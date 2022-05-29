Highlights: Derry edge out Donegal in Ulster Final extra-time

Derry clinched a first Ulster Football title in 24 years as they edged out Donegal 1-16 to 1-14 after a titanic Clones battle that needed extra time.

Niall Loughlin's goal was the first score of the game as Derry deservedly led 1-6 to 0-6 at half-time.

But a fumble by Derry keeper Odhran Lynch gifted Odhran McFadden Ferry a goal as Donegal moved two ahead.

However, two Shane McGuigan points ensured extra time and Derry's four further scores proved enough.

An Aaron Doherty score gave Donegal an initial lead in extra time but points from Emmett Bradley, McGuigan, full-back Brendan Rogers and Conor Glass secured the Oak Leafers' triumph as Michael Murphy, playing on virtually one leg at that stage, had a last-ditch 13-metre free blocked by the massed Derry defence after an earlier Ciaran Thompson point.

Thousands of ecstatic Derry supporters turned the St Tiernach's Park pitch into a sea of red and white after the final whistle amid emotional scenes as captain Chrissy McKaigue lifted the Anglo-Celt Cup.

Odhran McFadden Ferry's goal helped Donegal move ahead in the second half but they were unable to put Derry away

Derry deserve victory

On balance, Derry deserved their victory. They were conclusively the better side in their first half as Ethan Doherty's direct running exemplified their energy with the Oak Leafers finding it much easier to prise openings in the Donegal defence, in comparison to the rather laboured efforts of Declan Bonner's side.

But within 40 seconds of the restart, Donegal were suddenly on terms as McFadden Ferry poked home from close range after Derry keeper Lynch had failed to hold a Michael Langan shot that lacked both direction and power.

The goal significantly lifted Donegal as key players such as Ryan McHugh began to get on the ball a lot more after they had been largely reliant on Peadar Mogan's energy and scoring in the first half.

McHugh's point put Donegal ahead for the first time in the 41st minute and they were soon two ahead but despite appearing to have the momentum at that stage, Bonner's side were unable to put Derry away as McGuigan's frees in the 63rd and 65th minute meant extra time.

Derry were convinced that the foul which led to McGuigan's levelling point should also have resulted in a black card for Stephen McMenamin after the corner-back appeared to blatantly haul down the Slaughtneil man after Donegal had lost a kickout.

However, referee Sean Hurson ruled the transgression a yellow-card offence and he was soon at the centre of more controversy at the other end when getting in the way of Donegal's Eoghan Ban Gallagher, which enabled the Derry defence to cut out the attempted attacking thrust as the match went to extra time.

Derry led 1-6 to 0-6 at half-time

Derry rattle net after cagey opening

Derry great Tony Scullion had warned fans not to expect a high-scoring encounter and that was certainly the case early on as the opening 11 minutes failed to produce a score, with both sides pulling everybody behind the ball when not in possession.

But Derry suddenly then were three ahead as Niall Toner showed great vision to pick out Loughlin, who took his time to blast to the net from close-range, after typically, Ethan Doherty's burst had started the move.

While Shane O'Donnell replied for Donegal within a minute, Derry were showing all the energy as a towering Paul Cassidy point and superb Shea Downey score after his exchange of passes with Benny Heron helped them lead by five after 18 minutes.

With Hugh McFadden not starting, Michael Murphy largely operated around midfield, with Brendan Rogers moving on the Donegal skipper after having picked up Mogan early on.

The expected match-up between Derry skipper Chrissy McKaigue and Paddy McBrearty did materialise with the Slaughtneil man once again doing a more than effective marking job on the Kilcar star.

Mogan, heroically, attempted to haul back Donegal into the game almost singlehandedly in the second quarter as he fired over three points from play, including a glorious left-footed effort from near the left sideline.

Totally against the run of play, Donegal could have got on terms in first-half injury time as Langan blazed a goal chance wide from eight yards after Derry keeper Lynch had spilled a ball into the square by Caolan Ward.

Lynch punished for second mistake

Lynch was punished by for his mistake immediately after the restart as McFadden Ferry netted and while Rogers quickly restored Derry's lead, points from Jason McGee, McHugh and Shane O'Donnell put Donegal two up by the 43rd minute.

While Derry were back on terms by the 50th minute, the momentum still seemed with Donegal when a thumping point from play with the outside of his boot by Murphy was quickly followed a Jason McGee point as they led by two after 61 minutes.

But Derry refused to yield as they had the better of the final 10 minutes of normal time, as McGuigan's two frees ultimately ensured extra time amid the controversy over the decision not to black card McMenamin.

As it often the case, scores were at a premium in extra time as Donegal substitute Aaron Doherty's score was cancelled out by an Emmett Bradley point in the first 10-minute period.

However, Derry summoned up the greater energy in the closing 10 minutes of action as a McGuigan free edged them ahead before Rogers burst away from a labouring Murphy to double the Oak Leafers' lead, with Glass restoring that margin after Thompson had reduced it to the minimum.

Derry still had to endure some nervous closing seconds as Donegal chased a last-gasp match-winning goal, with Murphy's 13-metre free blocked before the final whistle was blown amid delirious Derry engulfing the pitch.

Derry: O Lynch; C McKaigue (capt), B Rogers (0-3), C McCluskey; C Doherty (0-1), G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass (0-1), N Toner; P Cassidy (0-1), S Downey (0-1), E Doherty, B Heron, S McGuigan (0-6), N Loughlin (1-2).

Subs: E Bradley (0-1) for Loughlin 47, L Murray for Heron 63, B McCarron for Toner 67, P McNeill for Downey 71, Heron for Murray 81, Toner for McCarron 81, O McWilliams for Doherty 87.

Donegal: S Patton; C Ward, B McCole, S McMenamin; R McHugh (0-1), EB Gallagher, O McFadden Ferry (1-0); C McGonagle, J McGee (0-2); P Mogan (0-3), S O'Donnell (0-2), M Langan; P McBrearty (0-2), M Murphy (capt) (0-2), J Brennan.

Subs: C Thompson for McGonagle 80, H McFadden for McGee 70, C O'Donnell for Brennan 57, P Brennan for Gallagher 81, N O'Donnell for S O'Donnell 70, A Doherty (0-1) for McFadden Ferry 63.

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone)