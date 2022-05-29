Highlights: Derry edge out Donegal in Ulster Final extra-time

Derry clinched a first Ulster Football title in 24 years as they edged out Donegal 1-16 to 1-14 after a titanic Clones battle that needed extra time.

Niall Loughlin's goal was the first score of the game as Derry deservedly led 1-6 to 0-6 at half-time.

But a fumble by Derry keeper Odhran Lynch gifted Odhran McFadden Ferry a goal as Donegal moved two ahead.

However, two Shane McGuigan points ensured extra time and Derry's four further scores proved enough.

An Aaron Doherty score gave Donegal an initial lead in extra time but points from Emmett Bradley, McGuigan, full-back Brendan Rogers and Conor Glass secured the Oak Leafers' triumph as Michael Murphy, playing on virtually one leg at that stage, had a last-ditch 13-metre free blocked by the massed Derry defence after a Ciaran Thompson score had cut the margin to two.

Thousands of ecstatic Derry supporters turned the St Tiernach's Park pitch into a sea of red and white after the final whistle amid emotional scenes as captain Chrissy McKaigue lifted the Anglo-Celt Cup.

Odhran McFadden Ferry's goal helped Donegal move ahead in the second half but they were unable to put Derry away

Derry deserve victory

On balance, Derry deserved their victory. They were conclusively the better side in their first half as Ethan Doherty's direct running exemplified their energy with the Oak Leafers finding it much easier to prise openings in the Donegal defence, in comparison to the rather laboured efforts of Declan Bonner's side.

But within 40 seconds of the restart, Donegal were suddenly on terms as McFadden Ferry poked home from close range after Derry keeper Lynch had failed to hold a Michael Langan shot that lacked both direction and power.

The goal significantly lifted Donegal as key players such as Ryan McHugh began to get on the ball a lot more after they had been largely reliant on Peadar Mogan's energy and scoring in the first half.

McHugh's point put Donegal ahead for the first time in the 41st minute and they were soon two ahead but despite appearing to have the momentum at that stage, Bonner's side were unable to put Derry away as McGuigan's frees in the 63rd and 65th minute meant extra time.

Derry were convinced that the foul which led to McGuigan's levelling point should also have resulted in a black card for Stephen McMenamin after the corner-back appeared to blatantly haul down the Slaughtneil man after Donegal had lost a kickout.

However, referee Sean Hurson ruled the transgression a yellow-card offence and he was soon at the centre of more controversy at the other end when getting in the way of Donegal's Eoghan Ban Gallagher, which enabled the Derry defence to cut out the attempted attacking thrust as the match went to extra time.

Derry: O Lynch; C McKaigue (capt), B Rogers, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass, N Toner; P Cassidy, S Downey, E Doherty, B Heron, S McGuigan, N Loughlin.

Subs: C Bradley, P McNeill, P Cassidy, B McCarron, A Tohill, L Murray, E Bradley, D Cassidy, M Doherty, M Downey, O McWilliams.

Donegal: S Patton; C Ward, B McCole, S McMenamin; R McHugh, EB Gallagher, O McFadden Ferry; C McGonagle, J McGee; P Mogan, S O'Donnell, M Langan; P McBrearty, M Murphy (capt), J Brennan.

Subs: M Lynch, C Thompson, H McFadden, C O'Donnell, P Brennan, N McGee, D O Baoill, N O'Donnell, A Doherty, E O'Donnell, J McKelvey.

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone)