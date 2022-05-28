Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Down's Niamh Mallon scored 1-9 as her side drew 1-12 apiece with Antrim

Ulster rivals Down and Antrim played out a pulsating 1-12 to 1-12 draw in their Group 2 All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship tie on Saturday.

Down's Niamh Mallon pointed in the 58th minute to secure a share of the spoils for the Mourne team at Ballycran.

Mallon's leveller came just a couple of minutes after Caoimhe Wright's excellent individual goal for Antrim.

The encounter was the first senior championship meeting between the counties in 40 years.

Antrim scored five points in a row to go 0-7 to 0-3 ahead in the first half but a 26th-minute goal by Mallon helped Down go in level at half-time, 0-7 to 1-4.

Mallon, who finished with a personal tally of 1-9, 1-4 from play, was her team's only scorer in the second half while Antrim had seven different providers in total.

All-Ireland and League champions Galway accounted for Offaly 2-12 to 1-6 at St Brendan's Park and Kilenny prevailed 1-21 to 0-6 against Limerick.

Elsewhere in Round 2, Dublin and Tipperary drew 0-10 apiece at Parnell Park in Group 1, while Cork were 2-17 to 2-5 victors over Clare.

Waterford blitzed Wexford 3-18 to 0-9 at Walsh Park.