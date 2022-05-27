Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Down's miserable season concluded with a 0-24 to 1-12 defeat by Cavan in the Tailteann Cup at Kingspan Breffni as Antrim lost 2-14 to 1-12 in Leitrim.

Ruairi O'Hare hit an immediate Down goal but Cavan responded with six straight points to take control.

Keeper Raymond Galligan kicked seven Cavan points as well as twice saving a Barry O'Hagan penalty.

Shane Moran's goal helped Leitrim lead 1-9 to 0-4 at half-time in Carrick-on-Shannon and they stayed in control.

Jack Heslin's goal five minutes after the break helped increase Leitrim's lead to 2-12 to 1-7 and while Antrim hit 1-4 without reply, including a superb Peter Healy major, the home side were never in danger of being caught.

At Kingspan Breffni, Down's goal was the first score of the game in the sixth minute as O'Hare finished off a flowing move started by a exchange of passes between Ryan Magill and Daniel Guinness.

But that was as good as it got for James McCartan's Mournemen as they were unpicked up a Cavan side who didn't need to summon up anything like the intensity they had produced against Donegal to run out comprehensive winners.