Oisin McConville has told BBC Sport NI's The GAA Social that Tyrone can regroup to complete back-to-back All-Ireland Football titles.

After winning their opener against Fermanagh, the All-Ireland champions were conclusively humbled by Derry in the Ulster quarter-finals on 1 May.

But McConville believes Tyrone can regroup from that heavy defeat.

"I still think Tyrone have a good chance of winning the All-Ireland," said the Armagh great.

Weekly participant McConville, who was joined on the BBC Sport NI GAA podcast by 2012 Donegal All-Ireland winner Mark McHugh and Derry's 1993 Sam Maguire Cup winner Tony Scullion, said he was mindful of Tyrone's recovery from a six-goal hammering by Kerry last summer as they beat the Kingdom before going on to defeat Mayo in the decider.

"I watched them in Killarney last year. They jumped on a bus and looked like Rag Ball United but they came out and won an All-Ireland a number of weeks later.

"Their powers of recovery are incredible."

McHugh 'shocked' by McConville tipping Tyrone

If Tyrone are going to get back into All-Ireland contention, they will have to beat McConville's native county Armagh in the opening round of the All-Ireland qualifiers at the Athletic Grounds on 5 June.

Former Donegal star McHugh said he was "shocked" by McConville tipping Tyrone to lift Sam once more.

"I don't know how you can look at them all year and think they have a chance to win the All-Ireland," insisted the Kilcar man.

"I think Tyrone are very depleted [given the departures from the squad].

"If you lose eight or nine from any squad, no matter if they are first-team players or not, it stretches a squad."

Responding, McConville said it would be "typical of them" if Tyrone staged another great comeback this season.

Like McConville, McHugh believes Donegal will edge out Derry in Sunday's Ulster Final at Clones while he is tipping Kerry to win the All-Ireland title.

Scullion, meanwhile, thinks his native Derry will end a 24-year search for the Ulster title this weekend and is also backing the Kingdom to clinch a first Sam Maguire Cup triumph since 2014