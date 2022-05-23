Brendan McCole says he has learnt a lot from Neil McGee and he is now keeping the Gweedore veteran out of the Donegal starting line-up

Brendan McCole says learning from "one of the very best ever" full-backs in Neil McGee has been a crucial part of his development as a player.

McCole's superb form this season has helped Donegal reach Sunday's Ulster SFC Final against Derry - keeping McGee on the bench in the process.

"I'm just trying to learn as much as I can off him," says the St Nauls man.

"Neil is chomping at the bit to get back in the team so it's about staying on top of my game.

"He's there for a reason as well. He wants the team to do as well as it can and if he thinks I can improve on something, I'll definitely take his advice."

As McGee took time to recover from a back injury he sustained last summer, Donegal boss Declan Bonner gave the Mountcharles-based McCole an extended opportunity to lay claim to the full-back jersey during this year's League.

McCole, 24, has been in and around the Donegal squad for a number of years but this has been the campaign where he has really made his mark.

Brendan McCole produced a superb display in Donegal's opening Ulster Championship win over Armagh

Impressive league displays included more than holding his own against Ciaran Kilkenny as Dublin eventually wore down Donegal at Croke Park before a superb performance in negating Rian O'Neill's effectiveness in the opening Ulster Championship win over a highly-fancied Armagh in Ballybofey.

Speaking at Donegal's pre-Ulster Final news conference, McCole was reluctant to get drawn into who he will duel with at Clones this weekend but the smart money says Derry's star full-forward Shane McGuigan could be his likely match-up.

With McCole a player who, by his own admission, is keen to get in plenty of video analysis on the opposition, he is likely to pouring over footage of Derry's recent match action in their victories over All-Ireland champions Tyrone and Monaghan.

Born in New York, McCole's early sporting love was basketball as he and parents Donie and Bernadine and brother Kara lived in the town of Rye, some 45 minutes north of the Big Apple.

"But when I was just shy of nine, we moved back here. It was an interesting situation moving from a nice town in Rye to a little town in Donegal.

"It's completely different. You're going from a school with 900 students to 90 students. The whole situation and lifestyle is different but I wouldn't change it for the world."

Brother's tragic death in work accident

The death of Kara at the age of 21 in a tragic work accident in Killybegs in January 2014 was a terrible trauma for the McCole family and Brendan admits that he "threw himself" into football as a coping mechanism.

After his leaving certificate landed him a place at Dublin City University, McCole was appointed captain of the freshers team in his first year at the Glasnevin campus and by February 2020, he was skippering a Sigerson Cup-winning team that included players such as Dublin trio Paddy Small, Sean Bugler and Evan Comerford, Monaghan's Michael Bannigan and Cavan's Thomas Galligan.

After Covid hit the world, nine months later Galligan and McCole were in opposition as Cavan sensationally shocked Donegal in a behind-closed-doors Ulster Final in Armagh.

Thankfully this weekend, a full house of nearly 29,000 people will watch the provincial decider at St Tiernach's Park, with Ulster GAA saying on Monday that it's unlikely further tickets will go on general sale this week.

"I think it's going to be a completely different situation. A crowd has a great effect on a game," adds McCole.

"Derry are going to travel in great numbers and I'm expecting the same from us.

"And as the team, we're all just chomping at the bit. Everyone is going well."