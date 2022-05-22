Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Five players were sent off following a melee in the league game between Armagh and Tyrone in February

All-Ireland SFC champions Tyrone will travel to take on derby rivals Armagh in the first round of qualifiers.

The draw was made on Monday morning with Ulster semi-finalists Monaghan away to Mayo.

The other two ties see Clare host Meath and Louth visit Cork with the games being played on the weekend of 4-5 June.

The first round features teams from the top two divisions who have not reached their provincial finals.

All-Ireland qualifiers first round

Mayo v Monaghan

Clare v Meath

Cork v Louth

Armagh v Tyrone