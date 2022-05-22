All-Ireland SFC: Champions Tyrone to face Armagh in qualifiers first round
All-Ireland SFC champions Tyrone will travel to take on derby rivals Armagh in the first round of qualifiers.
The draw was made on Monday morning with Ulster semi-finalists Monaghan away to Mayo.
The other two ties see Clare host Meath and Louth visit Cork with the games being played on the weekend of 4-5 June.
The first round features teams from the top two divisions who have not reached their provincial finals.
All-Ireland qualifiers first round
Mayo v Monaghan
Clare v Meath
Cork v Louth
Armagh v Tyrone