Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Loughgiel's Roisin McCormick hit 1-7 for Antrim in another free-scoring display

Three second-half goals lifted Antrim to a comprehensive 4-18 to 1-10 win over Offaly in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship opener in Birr.

Aine Magill's goal gave the Saffrons a 1-9 to 1-6 lead at the break with Magill's second and Roisin McCormick and Caitrin Dobbin majors helping Antrim pull clear in the second half.

Down, however, were beaten 1-22 to 1-10 by Kilkenny at Liatroim.

Mary O'Connell hit 1-2 and Denise Gaule notched 0-11 for the Cats.

Niamh Mallon scored Down's opening four points - three from frees - to keep the Ulster side within a point but Kilkenny pulled clear when two Gaule frees were followed by a quickfire 1-1 from O'Connell.

That gave Kilkenny a seven-point advantage but Down got back to within three when captain Aimee McAleenan found the back of the net within three minutes of the restart.

Kilkenny, however, responded with an unanswered quartet of scores and they added a further seven to their tally to take the win.

Aimee McAleenan's goal early in the second half gave Down renewed hope before Kilkenny pulled clear

Antrim, who earned promotion to the senior grade this season by beating Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Intermediate decider. last year, kick-started their campaign in ruthless fashion by knocking four goals past Offaly.

Six-time All-Ireland champions Antrim come into the championship after a mixed spring which saw a disappointing defeat by Wexford in the Division Two League Final and an Ulster Final victory over Down, but the Saffrons powered past Offaly with little fuss.

The Faithful County laid down an early marker when Mairead Teehan found the back of the Antrim net after seven minutes and when Aisling Brennan fired between the posts, Offaly led 1-5 to 0-4.

Unperturbed, however, Antrim outscored their opponents 1-5 to 0-1 over the last 10 minutes of the first half to seize control before putting the Offaly defence to the sword in the second period with McCormick, Dobbin and Magill all raising green flags during a devastating 12-minute spell.

In Saturday's other Group B game, Galway trounced Limerick 4-11 to 1-7 with Niamh Hanniffy hitting 3-1 for the Rebels.

Down face Antrim in next weekend's all-Ulster clash with Offaly hosting Galway and Kilkenny taking on Limerick.