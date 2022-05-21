Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Down will compete in the Joe McDonagh Cup for the third year in a row after beating Meath at Ballycran

Down secured their Joe McDonagh Cup status for another year thanks to a 2-28 to 2-19 win over Meath at Ballycran.

Goals from Jack Regan and Chris Reilly helped the Royals lead 2-11 to 0-16 at half-time.

However, Down hit back with two goals in the second half as their strong finish condemned Meath to relegation to the Christy Ring Cup for 2023.

Antrim's loss to Kerry means the Saffrons will meet the Kingdom in the 4 June final at Croke Park.

With Antrim already having sealed their place in the decider after winning their first four games, Kerry ran out 0-29 to 2-21 winners at Corrigan Park to set up a rematch at headquarters as Offaly lost to Carlow.

