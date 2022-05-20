Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Antrim and Down start their All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship campaigns on Saturday with the Saffrons away to Offaly and Down hosting Kilkenny.

Down held on to their senior status last year by beating Westmeath in a relegation play-off.

The Saffrons, meanwhile, earned promotion to the senior grade this season by beating Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Intermediate decider.

Antrim play in Birr at 17:00 BST with Down in action at Liatroim (15:00).

The two Ulster counties have been been drawn in Group Two alongside All-Ireland champions Galway, Kilkenny, Offaly and Limerick.

Group One sees last year's beaten All-Ireland finalists Cork up against Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford, Dublin and Clare.

The top team in each group will reach the All-Ireland semi-finals with the second and third-placed sides securing quarter-finals spots.

Down finished bottom of their group last year before winning the relegation play-off and that will again be the format this season with the sixth-placed counties facing off to avoid the drop.

Six-time All-Ireland champions Antrim go into the senior grade after a mixed Spring which saw a disappointing defeat by Wexford in the Division Two League Final before they regrouped to beat Down in the Ulster Final.

The Saffrons look set to be without Maeve Kelly for the rest of the season because of a foot injury while the absence of Nicole O'Neill and Maria Lynn so far this year has opened the door for the likes of Caoimhe Wright and Siobhan McKillop.

Antrim's opener against Offaly looks winnable and it has the appearances of a game which could set the tone for the campaign.

After performing well to retain their senior status last year, Down will have it all to do again this season.

Forward Saoirse Sands will be unavailable for Down's campaign because of her work commitments with the Irish Army in Lebanon with another attacker Sara Louise Graffin and experienced defender Karen McMullan also set to miss this year's campaign.

The Mourne women will be very much up against it despite having home advantage against Kilkenny before they ready themselves for a much more winnable contest against Antrim next weekend.