Gallen (left) has not featured for Donegal since his substitute appearance in the Division One win over Tyrone in February

Donegal boss Declan Bonner has confirmed injured forward Oisin Gallen will not recover in time for the Ulster Football Final against Derry on 29 May.

The Sean MacCumhaills clubman has not featured for the county since the National League Division One win over Tyrone in late February.

But Bonner says the Ulster showpiece will come too early for Gallen.

"It's been unfortunate over the last couple of years that he's picked up injuries," said Bonner.

"Unfortunately he's not going to be available for the Ulster Final. He's not that far away but the final has come too soon for him.

"It's been a difficult journey for him over the last couple of years with picking up those injuries, but let's hope that when he gets back he can stay on the park."

While Gallen is out, Donegal will have Hugh McFadden available after the midfielder was forced off early in the second half of the semi-final win over Cavan.

Donegal are aiming to reclaim their place at the top of the provincial game after following back-to-back victories with a shock final defeat by Cavan in 2020.

Donegal edged Derry by a point in last year's Ulster quarter-final but the Oak Leafers have proved their championship pedigree this year with hugely impressive wins over Tyrone and Monaghan

Bonner's side have beaten Armagh and the Breffnimen to reach this stage, while Derry dispatched two favourites in holders Tyrone and last year's beaten finalists Monaghan.

And Bonner says he is not surprised to see the Oak Leafers back in the Ulster Final for the first time since 2011 given their recent upward trajectory.

"We played Derry last year (in the Ulster quarter-final) and we knew we were lucky to get out of MacCumhaill Park," added Bonner.

"We got a one-point victory on that occasion with a late score, but Derry have been impressive.

"They had a very good National League campaign and with the Tyrone game, people were saying maybe it was a one-off performance but they backed that up with a really impressive performance against Monaghan.

"They've beaten two of the favourites, they're the form team and we know the challenge ahead."