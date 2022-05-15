Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Cavan and Down will face each other for a place in the Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

Cavan have been drawn at home to Down in the northern section of the first round of the inaugural Tailteann Cup.

Antrim are away to Leitrim, Fermanagh travel to Longford and Sligo host London in the rest of the northern section.

There are two preliminary rounds in the southern section, with Wexford at home to Offaly and Waterford away to Wicklow.

Those preliminary ties will be played this weekend.

The winner of Wexford v Offaly will play the winner of Waterford v Wicklow, with Laois at home to Meath completing the southern section first-round draw and New York getting a bye through to the quarter-finals.

The Tailteann Cup is a new second-tier Championship that was scheduled to start in 2020 only for Covid-19 to intervene.

It is competed for by teams occupying Divisions Three and Four of the National League, unless they win their provincial title.

Preliminary matches will take place this weekend with the first round scheduled for the weekend of 28/29 May. The semi-finals and final of the competition will be played at Croke Park.

Tailteann Cup first-round draw - Northern section Longford v Fermanagh Leitrim v Antrim Sligo v London Cavan v Down

Tailteann Cup preliminary draw - Southern section Wexford v Offaly Wicklow v Waterford