Joy for Niall Toner after Benny Heron scores his first goal against Monaghan in the semi-final

Derry produced another devastating performance to reach a first Ulster final since 2011 with three killer goals to sink Monaghan in Armagh.

Monaghan raised their levels in the second half but Derry's 3-12 to 0-17 win was every bit as emphatic as their stunning victory over Tyrone.

Benny Heron scored a goal in each half after Gareth McKinless hit the first major for Derry early on.

Derry's reward is a decider against Donegal on May 29.

The Oak Leafers secured back-to-back Ulster Championship wins for the first time in 11 years.

Derry led 2-7 to 0-6 at the interval after a first half when they were brimming with conviction and verve.

Monaghan reduced the deficit to three points on two occasions in the second half but could not get closer and Derry had enough energy levels to see them through a frantic period of the match.

