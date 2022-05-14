Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Canavan capped an outstanding campaign with 1-7, including a goal after just 19 seconds

Ruairi Canavan hit 1-7 as Tyrone clinched the All-Ireland Under-20 title with a 1-20 to 1-14 win over Kildare in the final at Carrick-on-Shannon.

Canavan's goal after 19 seconds got the Red Hands off to the perfect start, and while Kildare hit straight back with a goal of their own from Daniel Lynam, Tyrone led 1-9 to 1-5 at half-time.

From there, the Lilywhites were unable to reel Tyrone in as Paul Devlin's impressive young side added an All-Ireland crown to the Ulster title they won last month.

It was another outstanding performance from Canavan, the son of Tyrone legend Peter and brother of last year's All-Ireland winner Darragh, as he inspired the Red Hand county to the title 30 years after his father won the second of his All-Ireland Under-21 medals.

It is Tyrone's first triumph since the introduction of the under-20 grade four years ago with an under-21 championship having taken place between 1964 and 2017.

Tyrone secured their last Under-21 title in 2015 with a talent-rich side that included Padraig Hampsey, Kieran McGeary, Cathal McShane, Conor Meyler, Frank Burns and Rory Brennan.

More to follow.