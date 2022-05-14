Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ronan Sheehan's side have lost their last three games after beating Kerry in the opener

Down's hopes of retaining their Joe McDonagh Cup status were hit after they fell to a 2-25 to 1-19 defeat by Carlow at Cullen Park.

Six Martin Kavanagh scores helped Carlow lead 0-15 to 0-7 at half-time.

Daithi Sands scored a goal as the Mournemen reduced the gap to two points with 20 minutes left, but quickfire majors from Conor Kehoe and Kavanagh helped steer Carlow home.

The result leaves Down in fifth place with one group game remaining.

Ronan Sheehan's side are now two points behind fourth-placed Carlow and will face bottom-placed Meath next week in the final round of group games.

Having followed their opening weekend win over Kerry with defeats by Antrim and Offaly, Down needed to beat Carlow in order to ease their relegation play-off fears and keep alive their hopes of reaching the final.

However, they found themselves 0-6 to 0-1 down inside the opening seven minutes and were eight adrift at half-time.

Martin Kavanagh's free two minutes after the resumption stretched Carlow's lead to nine but Down hit back through a Marc Fisher free before Sands' 41st-minute goal.

Two further Fisher frees brought Down to within three and they edged even closer when Fisher responded to a Kavanagh free with two of his own.

However, that was as close as Down would get as Carlow pulled clear in the closing stages with two goals in as many minutes from Kehoe and Kavanagh - who ended the game with 1-13 - despite having been reduced to 14 men when Jack Kavanagh received a second yellow card.