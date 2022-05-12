Derry and Monaghan have not met in the championship since 2009

Ulster Senior Football Championship semi-final: Derry v Monaghan Venue: Athletic Grounds, Armagh Date: Sunday, 15 May Throw-in: 16:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Two NI; live text commentary, match report and highlights on the BBC Sport NI website

An Ulster Football Championship which has thrilled and fascinated in equal measure over the past four weeks reaches a potentially pivotal moment on Sunday when in-form sides Monaghan and Derry clash at the Athletic Grounds.

While Donegal's comprehensive win over a highly-fancied Armagh in Ballybofey demonstrated resolve and apparent rejuvenation, Derry's stunning demolition of All-Ireland champions Tyrone in Omagh remains the big statement of the 2022 Ulster Championship to date.

But the task awaiting Rory Gallagher's side in Armagh this weekend is backing up that display against a battle-hardened Monaghan team convinced that it has the momentum to go all the way in Ulster this year and perhaps even much further in the All-Ireland series.

Donegal lie in wait for the winners and Declan Bonner is unlikely to have been particularly perturbed that his team laboured at times in overcoming Cavan last weekend but the fact still remains that Sunday's victors should go into the Ulster decider feeling in a very good place.

Sunday's contest is not easy to gauge with very little competitive previous to draw on between two counties who have not met in the Ulster Championship since 2009.

For the record, Derry won that Ulster quarter-final 1-10 to 0-10 at Celtic Park 13 years ago before bowing out at the semi-final stage against eventual champions Tyrone on a 0-15 to 0-7 scoreline at Casement Park. Remember those days when championship games used to take place at the Andersonstown Road venue!

Gareth McKinless excelled in Derry's stunning win over All-Ireland champions Tyrone

In recent years, with Monaghan permanent fixtures in Division One, and Derry freefalling down the league before regrouping back to Division Two, a few Dr McKenna Cup meetings - including the 0-12 to 0-12 draw at Owenbeg in the first week of January - have been the sum total of their interactions.

But we have to try to visualise what is going to unfold this weekend.

Derry completely destroyed the Red Hands in the middle third of the field two weeks ago, with Gareth McKinless virtually unstoppable in a first half which set the tone for the contest and Conor Doherty among a trio of marauding Oak Leaf half-backs that the All-Ireland champions were never able to get to grips with.

Allied to that, Derry had a full-forward line that contributed 1-13 of their 1-18 total even though star attacker Shane McGuigan was relatively subdued prior to scoring his 29th-minute penalty.

With Monaghan boss Seamus McEnaney, his backroom men, and indeed the players sure to have studied that match video intimately over the past 11 days, it's difficult to imagine Derry holding similarly total sway in the game's engine room.

Indeed, the likes of the veteran Hughes brothers Darren and Kieran will be relishing the mere thought of the impending physical exchanges.

As is the template for the modern game, both teams will look to break at speed when turnovers are won with Derry's ability to stream forward in numbers particularly evident against the Red Hands.

Tyrone attacks breaking down at Healy Park was the signal for Derry's full-forward trio of McGuigan, Niall Loughlin and Benny Heron to make their way deep into Red Hand territory which only freed up more space for the charging Oak Leaf men in possession.

Armagh game set to be 'tight and cagey'

The Athletic Grounds contest will surely be a tighter and more cagey affair.

With Derry so dominant in the middle third against Tyrone, their two top defensive markers Chrissy McKaigue and Brendan Rogers, while doing what they needed to do, were not central characters in the Oak Leaf win.

However, they are likely to have busier afternoons at the Athletic Grounds with Monaghan unlikely to be similarly overwhelmed in the midfield sector, which should mean key Farney forwards Jack McCarron, Gary Mohan and Conor McManus getting a reasonable supply of ball.

Monaghan's over-reliance on McManus inhibited Monaghan's attempts to make an impact at All-Ireland level over the past decade - despite the Ulster titles won under then manager Malachy O'Rourke in 2013 and 2015.

But with McManus now in the veteran category at 34 and increasingly being bothered by injury, the Farney men needed someone else to take the attacking mantle and McCarron has been doing that in spades this season, best emphasised by his stunning display in the epic concluding league win over Dublin which kept Monaghan in Division One and relegated Dessie Farrell's side.

McCarron's seven points in the 0-23 to 2-7 demolition of Down included four from play and either McKaigue or Rogers will have a key job of work in attempting to shackle the Currin man.

But while Monaghan ultimately outclassed Down, they did concede two very sloppy goals against the Mournemen, when outdone by pace, and with the likes of Conor Doherty and Ethan Doherty, having speed to burn, that is likely to be something Rory Gallagher will factor in.