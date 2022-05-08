Championship man of the match - Jamie Brennan

During the week, much of the focus had been on the dangers Michael Murphy and Paddy McBrearty would pose for the Cavan defence.

Murphy duly kicked 0-5 with the Kilcar man's late goal helping him to finish on 1-4 but as it turned out, Jamie Brennan was the Donegal forward who really hurt the brave Breffnimen.

Cavan should have been mindful of Brennan's talents. After all, he had slalomed his way through their defence to notch a crucial goal early in the second half of the 2019 provincial decider as he produced a man-of-the-match display.

But like a number of highly-regarded Donegal players, the last couple of seasons hadn't been fruitful for the Bundoran man.

After starting in Donegal's shock Ulster Final defeat by Cavan in November 2020, when he was held scoreless, Brennan and his county team-mates were beaten by eventual All-Ireland champions Tyrone at the provincial semi-final stage last summer and injury meant that he missed out on the subsequent club campaign.

Just as he appeared to be getting back to fitness, a knee injury picked up in a Dr McKenna Cup game in January meant it was several rounds into the league before he was back wearing the Donegal jersey.

'People had question marks about Brennan'

"A lot of people had question marks about Jamie Brennan," said BBC Sport NI Championship pundit Oisin McConville after the corner-forward's four points from play barely scratched the surface of his all-action display in Donegal's rather flattering 2-16 to 0-16 win.

"He burst on the scene and was the go to man a lock of years ago."

Even before his injuries, Brennan had seemed to go off the boil but as he returned to Clones for Donegal's first championship game at St Tiernach's Park in three years, he was back to the bundle of energy that had terrorised defences in the summers of 2018 and 2019.

"I thought today he was very, very direct. Every time he got the ball in his hands, there was no question about what he wanted to do. He wanted to break that line and get a score," added McConville.

The Armagh great's BBC studio colleague Peter Canavan was just as complimentary.

"In the first half, when Donegal weren't firing on all cylinders, Jamie Brennan was the one man who was always a threat," said the Tyrone legend.

"Cavan will feel they did well on Murphy and Paddy McBrearty and the man they maybe didn't put the same emphasis on, he really hurt them."

Improvements need ahead of Ulster Final - Bonner

Ironically, one of the few things Brennan did wrong at Clones resulted in the decisive moment of the game as his mishit 60th-minute attempt at a point resulted in Conor O'Donnell's cool sidefoot finish to the net after Cavan keeper Raymond Galligan and two Breffni defenders had got in each other's way when attempting to cut out the danger.

Eight minutes later, another skied effort from Niall O'Donnell achieved the same outcome as the ball landed invitingly for McBrearty to hammer to the net.

"The two goals that won it were just efforts that were kicked into to the general zone of the goals," reflected Mickey Harte, the other member of BBC Sport NI's punditry team.

"That's just the way football is sometimes. There are some wonderful creative goals and then there are others like the two we got today."

As for the man of the match himself, he wasn't indulging in any self-congratulation.

"Yeah not too bad. It was great to be back in Clones today," Brennan said, before being handed his match gong.

"It's been 2019 since we got a proper Ulster Championship game here so really nice. It's been a long enough winter personally with injury so it's nice to get the legs opened up."

As for the manager, Declan Bonner was tut tutting about elements of the display but you sensed that it was the ideal outcome for the boss, with plenty to work on for the provincial decider .

Remember what happened after an almost perfect display against Armagh in the 2020 Ulster semi-final which resulted in Donegal's favouritism going off the Richter scale prior to the decider and we remember what happened next.

Whatever happens next weekend when Monaghan face off against a rejuvenated Derry, Donegal will not go into the 29 May provincial final as overwhelming favourites.

'Gutted' Graham rues Cavan's missed chances in Donegal defeat

'First half went exactly the way we wanted'

As for Cavan, Mickey Graham said the first half had gone "exactly the way we wanted it" apart from a couple of missed goal chances - notably the James Smith shot just before half-time which Shaun Patton brilliantly tipped onto the crossbar before the ball was cleared.

"It those two goals go in, it's a totally different game," rued the Cavan boss.

"[Even with that] I thought the second half was going right down the stretch but then those two high balls in and we didn't deal with them and Donegal punished them.

"You couldn't fault the effort of the lads. I'm so proud of them. They gave the Cavan jersey everything today and that's all you ask of them.

"If people like to criticise that performance, then I don't know what game they were looking at. The lads just were out on their feet there."

But the upshot of it all - despite another epic effort - was that the outcome left Graham and his players contemplating the reality of being involved in the inaugural Tailteann Cup campaign.

Asked about the task of motivating his squad for the second-tier challenge that now lies ahead, Graham didn't sound entirely convinced although granted he was speaking some 15 minutes after his side's Ulster Championship exit.

"It's all down to the mindset of the players and how they adapt to it. Only time will tell.

"We'll dust ourselves off now. Sit down and the more games we get now, we'll develop and hopefully improve."