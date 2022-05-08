Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

McBrearty's goal gave the final scoreboard a look that was on harsh on the Breffni men

Donegal survived a Cavan onslaught to clinch a 2-16 to 0-16 victory in a Ulster Football semi-final that was in the balance until two late goals.

Conor O'Donnell's 60th-minute goal put Donegal four ahead after Cavan had led by three in the first half.

Paddy McBrearty's further three-pointer left the final scoreboard not reflecting the 75 minutes of action.

Cavan were like a team possessed in the first half as their direct play threatened to unhinge Donegal.

When Mickey Graham's side, clearly the better team at that stage, led 0-8 to 0-5 after a breathless opening 22 minutes a repeat of their shock 2020 Ulster Final victory over the Tir Conaill men looked to be on the cards.

But they had to be content at going in level at 0-9 to 0-9 ahead with the superb James Smith seeing a goalbound shot brilliantly tipped onto the Donegal crossbar by Shaun Patton just before the break in a crucial moment.

Cavan still fought back to level at 0-14 apiece on 57 minutes after Donegal had hit four unanswered points to lead 0-13 to 0-10.

But ultimately goals win matches with O'Donnell, on the pitch for less than two minutes, skilfully sidefooted the ball to the net from eight yards after Cavan keeper Raymond Galligan had punched away a mishit Jamie Brennan shot.

Brennan, after a number of relatively subdued recent outings, was Donegal's star attacker as he kicked three points from play and was the provider for a number of other scores.

McBrearty, who took a heavy hit from Cavan's Padraig Faulkner in the first half, then killed off Cavan's challenge as he blasted to the net after the Breffni men had failed to deal with another mishit attempt at a point by Niall O'Donnell.

More to follow.