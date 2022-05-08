Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Yvonne Bonner hit the net for Donegal in the second half after Susanne White notched their first-half goals

Donegal set up an Ulster Ladies Football Final against holders Armagh by beating Cavan 3-19 to 1-11.

After notching the opening two scores at Clones, Cavan were punished for kickout woes as Susanne White's first goal helped Donegal lead 1-3 to 0-2.

White's second goal moved Donegal 2-4 to 0-3 up after 15 minutes and the margin was 2-10 to 0-6 at half-time.

Yvonne Bonner struck Donegal's third goal with Lauren McVeety netting a consolation Cavan penalty.

The match served as the curtain-raiser to the men's semi-final between the same counties with the opportunity taken by Ulster GAA to give more exposure to the increasingly popular ladies game.

Cavan, big underdogs after having worked to remain in Division Two B in the National League as Donegal reached the Division One decider, made a promising start with Aisling Gilsenan following up her opening fourth-minute free to extend the Breffni County's lead with a fine point from play.

However as kickout problems began to afflict Cavan, Geraldine McLaughlin notched two quickfire frees to have Donegal on terms by the eighth minute before late inclusion White slammed in her first goal as she reacted to fire home after Niamh McLaughlin's lobbed effort over keeper Elaine Walsh had come back off the crossbar.

A McVeety score, set up by Rachel Doonan's foray upfield, kept Cavan within three points of Maxi Curran's side but Donegal were eight clear by the 20th minute as two more Geraldine McLaughlin points came either side of White's second goal, which resulted from another botched Breffni kickout.

Points from Niamh Keenaghan, Geraldine Smith and McVeety cut Donegal's lead to six by the 23rd minute but four unanswered scores left the Division One side 2-10 to 0-6 ahead at the break.

With the game already beyond reach, Cavan did well not to totally collapse in the second half.

Excellent full-forward White notched Donegal's first two points after the restart which helped increase their lead to 2-14 to 0-9 before Bonner fired the Tir Conaill side's third goal.

The awarding of Cavan's penalty for a foul on Geraldine Smith looked a decidedly soft decision but McVeety held her composure to send Roisin McCafferty the wrong way.

With the outcome long decided, both sides added further points as Donegal set up a rematch of last year's decider when Armagh earned a one-point victory.

Cavan: E Walsh; R Doonan, S Lynch, Z Fay, S Greene, L Fitzpatrick (capt), E Halton; M Sheridan, N Byrd; N Keenaghan, L McVeety, A Gilsenan, G Sheridan, A Reilly, G Smith.

Subs: H Lynch, A Walls, A Cahill, A Denagher, C Madden, C McCaffrey, E Brady, E Longair, G Faulkner, K McIntyre, K McCormack, M Smith, R Smyth, S McGovern, S McKenna.

Donegal: R McCafferty; N Carr, E McGinley, N Boyle; T Kennedy, Nicole McLaughlin, A Boyle Carr; K Herron, Niamh McLaughlin (capt); Y Bonner, N Hegarty, S Twohig; B McLaughlin, K Guthrie, G McLaughlin.

Subs: A McColgan, S McFadden, J McFadden, D Foley, T Hegarty, K Long, E Gallagher, R Rodgers, C Walsh, E McCrory, S Higgins, S Boyle, S White, D McGinley, L Ryan