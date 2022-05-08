Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ciaran Bogue's 57th-minute goal proved decisive

Tyrone will face Kildare in next week's All-Ireland Under-20 Football decider after the Red Hands beat Kerry 1-14 to 1-12 in a thrilling semi-final.

Ruairi Canavan, son of Tyrone great Peter, hit eight points while Ciaran Bogue struck a late goal for the Ulster county in Portlaoise.

Kerry led by a point at half-time and went four up early in the second period thanks to Dylan Geaney's goal

However, they could not stop a determined Tyrone outfit.

Tyrone won the last of their five titles back in 2015 when the competition was played at Under-21 level(before the switch to Under-20 in 2018)

Ten-time winners Kerry haven't tasted success since 2008 but must wait at least another year before getting the chance to move to within one of Cork's record haul of 12 titles.

It was an absorbing, ding-dong battle in Portlaoise with Kerry moving a point clear at 1-10 to 0-12 with six minutes left thanks to a Devon Burns free.

Canavan, however, struck the seventh of his eight points to level before Bogue raised a decisive green flag three minutes from time.

While Ruairi Murphy and Dylan Geaney - who scored the Munster men's goal two minutes into the second half - pointed late for Kerry, Canavan's eighth score ensured a two-point success for Tyrone.

Paul Devlin's side will face 2018 winners Kildare, who sealed their place in the final with a 0-12 to 0-7 win over Sligo on Saturday.