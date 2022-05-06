Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

TG4 Ulster Ladies Senior Football Championship semi-final: Cavan v Donegal Venue: St Tiernach's Park, Clones Date: Sunday, 8 May Throw-in: 13:45 BST Coverage: Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport NI website

Donegal will be favourites to set up an final against Armagh when they face Cavan in Sunday's Ulster Ladies Football semi-final at Clones.

The game will be the curtain-raiser to the men's provincial semi-final between the same two counties.

The contest will be Donegal's first outing since their National League Division One Final defeat by All-Ireland champions Meath four weeks ago.

Cavan retained their Division Two B status in this year's league.

That was largely by dint of a win over Tyrone with them losing their other two league games against Monaghan and Armagh.

That suggests something of a gulf between the sides but Donegal boss Maxi Curran will be urging his players not to underestimate the Breffni ladies.

Donegal did recover from a slow start to hammer Cavan 6-16 to 2-17 in last year's provincial semi-final but in their 2019 championship meeting, the Tir Conaill women needed extra-time before clinching a 0-24 to 2-13 win.

Curran has made two changes from the league final defeat with Tanya Kennedy and Niamh Hegarty replacing Tara Hegarty and Roisin Rodgers.

Donegal are aiming for a fifth final appearance in six years and their key personnel include the McLaughlins, Niamh and Geraldine plus Karen Guthrie and Yvonne Bonner.

Cavan, who are managed by Gerry Moane, haven't featured in an Ulster Final since 2016 and and their best known players include the Sheridans, Geraldine and Mona plus Rachel Doonan, Sinead Greene and Lauren McVeety.

Cavan: E Walsh; R Doonan, S Lynch, Z Fay; S Greene, L Fitzpatrick (capt.), E Halton; M Sheridan, N Byrd; N Keenaghan, L McVeety, A Gilsenan; G Sheridan, A Reilly, G Smith.

Donegal: R McCafferty; N Carr, E McGinley, N Boyle; T Kennedy, Nicole McLaughlin, A Boyle Carr; K Herron, Niamh McLaughlin (capt.); Y Bonner, N Hegarty, S Twohig; B McLaughlin, K Guthrie, G McLaughlin.