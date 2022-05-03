Eugene Branagan: Kilcoo star 'no ambition' to play for Down
Club footballer of the year Eugene Branagan says Down's lack of "winning mentality" has left him with no desire to play inter-county football.
The Kilcoo playmaker received the highest individual honour in the club game on Tuesday after helping the Magpies to a first All-Ireland title.
Down have endured a tough season with relegation from Division Two followed by an early Ulster Championship exit.
"I've no ambition to play for the county," Branagan said.
"I think there's a core of players who don't know how to win. They haven't the winning mentality.
"I think that's why a lot of Kilcoo boys don't want to be involved, they're just there but I don't think they're there to win. That's the difference between Kilcoo and the county."
Of the seven Kilcoo players named in the GAA's club football team of the year only two - Niall Kane and Ryan McEvoy - featured for Down in their heavy Ulster Championship defeat by Monaghan.
The Magpies have been the dominant force in Down football for a decade, winning nine of the last 10 titles while claiming two Ulster Championships and an All-Ireland.
"I'm a club man and that's the truth," Branagan continued.
"This past few years there's boys coming back from the county and we feel they would be in a better place if they were training with us.
"At the end of the day for us, it's all about winning, it's not about going and getting beaten - that's no good for us.
"If they're going and winning, we're happy if they're becoming better players but if we think it's putting them back, we don't want them like that."