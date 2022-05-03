Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

'I can live the rest of my life happy' - Kilcoo All-Ireland winner Branagan

Kilcoo defender Eugene Branagan has won the GAA club footballer of the year award, with he and six team-mates named in the team of the year.

Branagan helped the Ulster champions win a first All-Ireland club title in February, beating Kilmacud Crokes 2-8 to 0-13 in the final.

Ballygunner's Dessie Hutchinson is the club hurler of the year, having been instrumental in his side winning the All-Ireland club hurling title with a 2-17 to 1-19 success over Ballyhale Shamrocks in the final.

Like Kilcoo, Hutchinson's Waterford club claimed seven positions in the 2021-22 team of the year.

Branagan played a leading role in ensuring Down champions Kilcoo's steady progress in recent years saw them secure the All-Ireland with a hard-fought win in the decider.

His all-action style and ability to be in the right place at the right time made him an invaluable member of the team.

In the football team of the year, Kilcoo's Niall Kane is named as goalkeeper behind a defence consisting of club team-mates Ryan McEvoy, Miceal Rooney and Daryl Branagan - a previous winner in 2020.

Eugene Branagan, who impressed in a number of positions, is selected at left half forward and, in doing so, completes an all-Kilcoo three quarter line with Ceilum Doherty and Jerome Johnston.

Slaughtneil have two representatives in the hurling team of the year, with Cormac O'Doherty and Brendan Rogers selected.

AIB GAA club football team of the year

1. Niall Kane (Kilcoo)

2. Sam Ryan (St Finbarr's)

3. Ryan McEvoy (Kilcoo)

4. Dan O'Brien (Kilmacud Crokes)

5. Miceal Rooney (Kilcoo)

6. Rory O'Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes)

7. Daryl Branagan (Kilcoo) *Previous winner in 2020

8. Craig Dias (Kilmacud Crokes)

9. Niall Daly (Pádraig Pearse's)

10. Ceilum Doherty (Kilcoo)

11. Jerome Johnston (Kilcoo)

12. Eugene Branagan (Kilcoo)

13. Dara Mullin (Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr's)

15. Paul Carey (Pádraig Pearse's)

AIB GAA club hurling team of the year:

1. Stephen O'Keeffe (Ballygunner) *Previous winner in 2019

2. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner) *Previous winner in 2019

3. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks) *Previous winner in 2019 & 2020

4. Fintan Burke (St Thomas's) *Previous winner in 2019

5. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner) *Previous winner in 2018 & 2019

6. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

7. Darragh Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

8. Cormac O'Doherty (Slaughtneil)

9. Paddy Leavey (Ballygunner)

10. Mikey Mahony (Ballygunner)

11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks) *Previous winner in 2019 & 2020

12. Billy O'Keeffe (Ballygunner)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner) *Previous winner in 2020

14. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil) *Previous winner in 2018 & 2020

15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks) *Previous winner in 2019