Conor McKenna late red card rounded off a miserable afternoon for All-Ireland champions Tyrone

Derry dismantled All-Ireland champions Tyrone in devastating fashion in a chaotic Ulster quarter-final in Omagh.

Tyrone finished with 13 players, the straight red dismissal of Brian Kennedy after 26 minutes being the key moment in a gripping first round tie.

The loss of Kennedy followed by Shane McGuigan's penalty three minutes later were decisive in Derry's emphatic win.

Derry's 1-18 to 0-10 triumph rekindled memories of their surprise 2006 triumph over the then All-Ireland champions.

Conor McKenna was also sent off for Tyrone for two yellow cards in the 66th minute but the game was already long over as a contest.

Derry will next play Monaghan in the Ulster semi-final while Tyrone will somehow try to regroup from a flat performance for the qualifiers.

The Derry players and fans, who travelled in greater numbers than usual, were tuned in to this right from the off while Tyrone were flat, off the pace and ponderous.

It was not as if 2006 had not been mentioned in the build-up.

As like now, Tyrone hosted Derry in Omagh as All-Ireland champions and were held scoreless in the first half, trailing 0-6 to 0-0 at half time, before falling to a shock defeat.

The ambush had been mentioned again in recent weeks yet Tyrone were not able to raise their game to match the hunger, urgency and speed of their opponents.

Tyrone were destroyed in the middle third with Derry winning the majority of second balls and streaming forward to pick Tyrone off when their attacks inevitably broke down.

Derry's impressive form in Division Two, albeit without gaining promotion, signposted they are very much a team on the up and they came to Healy Park ready to finally nail a Division One team.

They duly delivered, and were well worth their 1-8 to 0-4 interval lead.

Shane McGuigan hadn't been in the game prior to tucking away the penalty superbly, but Derry had a great supporting cast with Conor Doherty, the excellent Gareth McKinless, Ethan Doherty and Benny Heron all scoring from play before the two big first-half moments.

Tyrone were in crisis mode when Brian Kennedy was given a straight red card for recklessly kicking out at McKinless. Joint managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher did not engage with him as he made the lonely walk to the dug out and it was clear from the body language what they thought.

The Derry fans had not even sat down again by the time they won a penalty two minutes later.

Ethan Doherty's clever hand pass over Peter Harte's head left Harte exposed and he fouled Paul Cassidy in the square.

McGuigan drilled the penalty low to the left corner of Morgan's net.

A brilliant point from Darren McCurry from far out on the wing was Tyrone's only point from play in the first half.

After a sluggish start to their preliminary round win over Fermanagh, and a generally slow start to their championship season, it was expected Tyrone would be sharp and fully of intensity but instead it was Derry who had all the bite.

Tyrone had to try something and another ineffective game from Cathal McShane saw him replaced at the break with Darragh Canavan and Mickey O'Neill brought up to try and inject some new life into the flailing outgoing champions.

Darren McCurry was their sole bright spot with 0-4 while Derry's support cast were superb.

It was felt Shane McGuigan would have to shoot the lights out for Derry to win, but he didn't have to.

He still finished with 1-4 but the accuracy of Niall Loughlin, who scored 0-7 including six from placed balls, and the scores from Conor Doherty, Benny Heron and Ethan Doherty were massive in the first half.

The industry of Gareth McKinless, who blocked and disrupted and supported, was huge although he was subdued some when Conor Meyler moved on to him in the second half.

Derry's full-forward line finished with 1-13 as they kept picking Tyrone off at will.

As the chants of 'Derry, Derry' rang out around Healy Park, Tyrone were in meltdown with McKenna picking up a second yellow and several other Tyrone players getting booked for petulance as they saw their grip on their Ulster title end.

Whether they can keep any grip on their All-Ireland crown will depend on how they can regroup and regather themselves in the coming weeks.

For Derry, this is a win that will live long in the memories of their supporters.

It will also instil confidence in a group of players who will be listening intently to manager Rory Gallagher and believing that after this sensational result, a first Ulster title since 1998 is really possible.