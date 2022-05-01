Highlights: Monaghan sail past Down into semi-final

For Down, there was to be no repeat of the 2012 Ulster Championship semi-final.

On that occasion, at the Athletic Grounds, Monaghan surged into a nine-point lead only for the Mournemen to stage a remarkable second-half comeback and win by a point to reach their first Ulster final since 2003.

But on Saturday, in a wet and dreary quarter-final at Clones, Down were simply beaten by a superior team.

As expected, Monaghan - beaten by a point in last year's provincial decider with Tyrone - controlled the first half and looked set to take a nine-point lead into the break when the mohawk-sporting Gary Mohan's mark put them 0-12 to 0-3 up.

But a Conor Poland score was followed by Caolan Mooney's goal right before half-time, and when Pat Havern fired into Rory Beggan's net immediately after the restart to bring Down back to within two, there was a fleeting sense that Down could pull themselves out of the fire once again.

But fleeting it was. Havern's goal served only to jolt Monaghan out of their mid-game slump, notching four scores without reply to reclaim control.

"That's what those good teams do," admitted Down corner-back Darren O'Hagan, who scored the winning point in the 2012 semi-final.

"When you're on top of them, you have to punish but we were hitting bad wides, dropping ball, making silly mistakes and you can't afford that against a top quality team like that.

"If we were going to beat Monaghan or even get close, we have to be at our best and the basics have to be at their best but we were a long way off it unfortunately."

'You could see boys' heads were dropping there'

Down's mini-revival aside, it went exactly according to the script. Monaghan, who retained their Division One status in spectacular fashion with a thrill-a-minute 3-13 to 1-18 win over Dublin at the end of March, were ruthless.

The Farneymen ended the day with 23 points, kicking just two wides all game. Their full-forward line hit a combined 0-14 while all three members of the full-back line contributed a score apiece.

Down, on the other hand, kicked their way into the Tailteann Cup with 10 wides. Even after hitting two quickfire goals either side of half-time, James McCartan's side never looked like they truly believed, their whimpering finish to the game a barometer of their low confidence levels.

"Coming off the back of the league, losing six out of seven games, didn't help, confidence was low and then when a team kicks four or five points on you, you could see boys' heads were dropping there and it is hard to pick yourself up like," added O'Hagan, who said Down still showed 'glimpses' of quality.

"Monaghan are coming off a serious win over Dublin to stay in Division One, playing against the elite teams in Ireland every week.

At 32 and with over a decade of championship experience, O'Hagan is one of the elder statesmen in a youthful Down panel

"Down are a young team, there was a late appointment of the management, they're trying to find their first team, there's been injuries. You could make all the excuses but we just weren't good enough, but there are positives there.

"We'll probably be allowed back to our clubs this week, which will probably be a breath of fresh air for a lot of fellas. Get the mood back up in the camp, but you have to park it and move on."

Clonduff's O'Hagan, who made his championship debut in 2010, said he is excited by the prospect of the Tailteann Cup, and was philosophical when asked about some members of the Down panel not sharing his enthusiasm.

"There are boys like that, but I'm here a whole lot longer than any of the other boys," he said.

"At the start of my career it was brilliant, competing for All-Irelands, playing in Ulster finals but now we're playing Division Three, getting beatings every week which is not good for young fellas, it's not good for any team.

"We've been training all year and going out there and getting a hammering and having nothing to play. It'll take a couple of years to bed in, but I think over the next three or four years teams will start giving it [Tailteann Cup] the right respect."

No 'FA Cup giant-killing' for McCartan

For McCartan, it was the latest disappointment in a year full of them. A two-time All-Ireland winner during his Down playing days, McCartan's second spell in charge of the county's senior footballers has been a thoroughly dispiriting affair.

With several players either injured or having stepped away in recent weeks following relegation from Division Two, McCartan's panel has been unsettled to the point at which he admitted Down needed an "FA Cup giant-killing" to pull off a major shock.

And with the county clearly in a state of difficult transition, McCartan said he felt it was time to put his faith in the team's future, fielding a team whose starters included Burren trio Peter Fegan (22), Ryan Magill (19), Odhran Murdock (19), Warrenpoint's Ruairi McCormack (22), Kilcoo's Ryan McEvoy (22) and St John's full-forward Andrew Gilmore (20).

"We're trying to put building blocks in place for Down for the future," said McCartan, who also introduced 21-year-old forward Ruairi O'Hare, who starred in Down's Ulster Under-20 triumph last year, as a first-half substitute.

"Going forward, we're going to be in Division Three next year, we have the Tailteann Cup to try and win some football games.

"We need to try to turn the corner but turning the corner means stopping the slide first."