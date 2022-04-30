Down scored quickfire goals either side of half-time to spark a mini-revival but it failed to fluster Monaghan

Last year's beaten finalists Monaghan survived a scare early in the second half to reach the Ulster Championship semi-finals with a 0-23 to 2-7 win over Down at a rainy Clones.

Monaghan, who lost the 2021 decider by a point to Tyrone, appeared to be cruising into the last four until two Down goals either side of half-time brought the Mournemen to within three.

Caolan Mooney and Pat Havern got the Down goals but Monaghan remained unnerved and added 11 to their tally to run out comfortable winners.

Monaghan will face the winners of Sunday's quarter-final between Tyrone and Derry for a place in the 29 May decider, while Down - who finished the game with 14 men after Tiarnan Rushe's sending off in stoppage time - drop into the Tailteann Cup.

