Armagh suffered a disappointing defeat by Kerry in the Division Two League Final three weeks ago

TG4 Ulster Ladies Football semi-final: Monaghan v Armagh Venue: St Tiernach's Park, Clones Date: Saturday, 30 April Throw-in: 14:15 BST Coverage: Match report and highlights on BBC Sport website

Holders Armagh will hope to bounce back from their Division Two League Final disappointment by beating Monaghan in Saturday's first Ulster Ladies Football semi-final at Clones.

Armagh will be boosted by the return of captain Kelly Mallon to full fitness.

Mallon did come on in the second half of the League Final defeat by Kerry following a lengthy injury lay-off.

After losing narrowly to eventual champions Meath last year, Armagh look potential All-Ireland dark horses.

Having lost a number of experienced players in recent times, including former All-Star Ciara McAnespie, transitional Monaghan will look to continue their encouraging 2022 form.

The Farney girls gave a fine account of themselves too in the Division Two semi-final loss to Kerry, losing out by just three points.

Donegal will meet Cavan in the second semi-final at Clones on 8 May (13:45 BST) in what will be curtain-raiser to the men's semi-final between the same counties.

Sunday's action in Ulster sees the junior championship semi-final between Derry and Fermanagh at Healy Park (13:45).

Derry contested the Ulster Junior Final last year, losing out to Antrim, and will hope to make it back to another final.

But the Oak Leafers will have their work cut out against a Fermanagh team that was relegated from the Intermediate Championship last year.

In a three-team championship, Fermanagh have already lost out to Antrim, who are through to the Final, but the Erne County have a second bite of the cherry against Derry.

Armagh: A Carr; C Towe, C McCambridge, S Grey; G Ferguson, L McConville, T Grimes; B Mackin, C O'Hanlon; E Lavery, A McCoy, N Coleman; A Mackin, K Mallon (capt), A Lennon.

Monaghan: O Kelly; S Brady, E Treanor, L Garland; C Treanor, A McCarey, A Burns; M Atkinson (capt.), L Jones; R Courtney, E Clerkin, A Garland; J Drury, J McQuillan, S Capaldi.

Derry: T McGovern; J Corr, C Dillion, C Loughran; B Donnelly, O McCloskey, A Boorman; A Ní Lochlainn, C McCloskey; R Curran, N Browne (capt), E Mullan; C Moore, L McGonagle, E Murray.

Fermanagh: R Gleeson; E Keenan, M McGloin, A Gordon (capt); N McManus, S McQuade, D Curran; C Bogue, S McCarville; A O'Brien, B Bogue, S Britton; L Grew, E Smyth, B Bannon.