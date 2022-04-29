Rory Gallagher is in his third season in charge of Derry

Ulster Championship quarter-final: Tyrone v Derry Venue: Healy Park, Omagh Date: Sunday, 1 May Throw-in: 16:00 BST

Derry manager Rory Gallagher believes his players have learned lessons from the heavy defeat by Galway which ended their promotion hopes as they approach Sunday's Ulster SFC tie with Tyrone.

The Oak Leafers were hit by a first-half blitz as the Tribesmen led 3-8 to 0-4 at half-time at Owenbeg last month.

Galway went on to win 4-11 to 0-12 against a side that had not conceded a goal in their five previous games.

"We'd like to think we've learnt from it," Gallagher told BBC Radio Foyle.

Galway's attack was able to run through the centre of an unguarded defence on several occasions with the Oak Leafers' inability to win their own kickouts also massively hindering their efforts in addition to backs being turned over with alarming regularity.

"We haven't hid from the fact that we were very poor in the first half when building out from the back and poor as a team from our kickouts," added Gallagher.

"And it's not just the goalkeeper. There is everybody involved in that. That was a massive learning.

"With the quality of teams now when you don't perform and have a systems failure in certain areas, it can be very, very cruel."

Derry stunned then All-Ireland champions Tyrone in the 2006 Ulster preliminary-round tie at Healy Park

Derry's 2006 Omagh win 'won't be mentioned'

Never the sentimentalist, Gallagher has been batting away all the talk this week about the last time Derry ventured to Omagh for a game in the Ulster series when the Red Hands were the defending All-Ireland champions.

In that 2006 contest, Tyrone, incredibly, were held scoreless for the opening half as Derry went on to record a 1-8 to 0-5 victory.

"To be honest, it will not even be mentioned," insisted Gallagher, mindful that the Red Hands have won all four provincial contests since then, which included successive thumping 11-point wins in 2016 and 2017 and the more competitive preliminary-round game in 2019 when Derry led after 55 minutes before Tyrone came good to win 1-19 to 1-13.

"Unfortunately our current group of Derry players don't have a huge rivalry with Tyrone and Tyrone with them because there hasn't been many epic battles. It's been very one sided.

"We'll try and change the course of that and put in a brilliant performance and be the best we can be on Sunday."

Potential tactical battles

In terms of the tactics of Sunday's contest, a case can be made for suggesting that Derry have the personnel to negate Tyrone's danger men with the continuing likely absence of injured Mattie Donnelly also perhaps giving the Oak Leafers belief that they could spring a shock.

Slaughtneil pair Chrissy McKaigue and Brendan Rogers are expected to be handed key marking jobs on Cathal McShane and Darren McCurry.

However, just as important will be that there is no repeat of the Galway mauling when Tribesman centre half-forward Damien Comer's roving commission meant there was a huge gap down the middle of the Derry defence during the first-half.

To that end, expect Derry midfielder Conor Glass to spend plenty of time back in his own defence.

After his brilliant displays for Glen last autumn and winter, Ciaran McFaul's non-involvement on Sunday following his exit from the panel a month ago seems unfortunate to say the least, with Gallagher saying that he had been unable to give the squad his full commitment.

Rory Gallagher says Derry should have beaten Donegal in last year's Ulster SFC tie in Ballybofey when the home side edged a fortunate one-point win

Oisin McWilliams may also not feature as he continues to recover from the broken jaw he sustained against Galway but otherwise Gallagher has all his other notables available.

The Derry attack's dependency on Shane McGuigan remains a talking point with Gallagher surely hoping that Ethan Doherty can reproduce the form he showed for Glen last autumn and the likes of Niall Loughlin and Paul Cassidy also take the chance to shine.

While Gallagher insists the 2006 meeting has no relevance, he does believe the Derry players can draw inspiration from their unlucky one-point defeat by Donegal in Ballybofey in last year's provincial quarter-final, when Paddy McBrearty hit an injury-time winner.

"The Donegal game is a game we left behind. We feel we were the better team but didn't make the most of our chances.

"But every day is different. When top teams play each other, momentum is a massive thing.

"We've got to make sure that we bring the confidence from Ballybofey last year but also the learnings," says Gallagher, who is convinced his team are in a "better place" 12 months on.