Kelly Mallon hit 2-2 for Armagh

Holders Armagh kept alive their hopes of a provincial hat-trick as they eased past Monaghan 5-21 to 0-5 in the Ulster Ladies Football semi-final at Clones.

Chasing a third straight title, Armagh got off to a flyer and led 1-4 to 0-0 with their goal coming from an Aimee Mackin penalty.

Mackin hit the bar with another penalty but Armagh led by 10 at half-time.

Aimee Mackin, Kelly Mallon (2) and Niamh Reel all scored second-half goals as Armagh stormed into the final.

Ronan Murphy's side will face either Donegal or Cavan in the decider with the second semi-final taking place at Clones on Sunday, 8 May.

Keen to move past their disappointing defeat by Kerry in the Division Two League final, Armagh wasted little time in asserting their authority against the Farney girls, with Aoife Lennon knocking over a fine opening point before a foul on Aoife McCoy allowed Mackin to expertly dispatch her fourth-minute penalty.

Two Mackin scores, either side of a Lauren McConville score, put the Orchard side seven clear before Jodie McQuillan got Monaghan on the board.

McCoy's running off the ball was causing Monaghan problems and when she was felled by Eimear Treanor, Mackin - who ended the game with 2-5 - was expected to bury another penalty past goalkeeper Orna Kelly only for her effort to crack off the crossbar, with McCoy on hand to tap an easy score over the bar.

Caroline O'Hanlon notched two first-half points while Eve Lavery impressed with three brilliantly kicked scores from distance.

Armagh refused to relent and put the game well beyond Monaghan's reach soon after the resumption, with captain Kelly Mallon at the heart of a two-goal burst.

First, Mallon stole the ball off Abbie McCarey and passed to Aimee Mackin, who coolly palmed into the net. Armagh won the Monaghan kick-out with Aoife McCoy teeing up Mallon for an easy finish.

Mallon scored Armagh's fourth with a right-footed missile into the top corner before substitute Niamh Reel compounded Monaghan's misery with the Orchard's fifth.

Armagh: A Carr; C Towe, C McCambridge, S Grey; G Ferguson, L McConville (0-1), T Grimes; B Mackin (0-1), C O'Hanlon (0-4); E Lavery (0-4), A McCoy (0-1), N Coleman; A Mackin (2-5), K Mallon (capt, 2-2), A Lennon (0-1).

Subs: N Reel (1-1) for A Lennon '30, F McKenna for T Grimes '47, C O'Hagan for A McCoy '51, M O'Callaghan for A Mackin '53.

Monaghan: O Kelly; S Brady, E Treanor, L Garland; C Treanor, A McCarey, A Burns; M Atkinson (capt.), L Jones; R Courtney (0-2), E Clerkin, A Garland (0-1); J Drury, J McQuillan (0-2), S Capaldi.

Subs: R Maloney for M Atkinson '33, U Connolly for E Clerkin '39, H Sherlock for S Capaldi '39, C Brennan for A Garland '41, L Carey for J McQuillan '42.