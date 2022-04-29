As a solicitor, Logan has a wealth of experience working within the GAA's disciplinary process

Ulster Championship quarter-final: Tyrone v Derry Venue: Healy Park, Omagh Date: Sunday, 1 May Throw-in: 16:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Two NI; live text commentary, match report and highlights on BBC Sport website

Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan has defended the GAA's disciplinary system, describing the rulebook as "fair" and "clear" following criticism of the process in recent weeks.

Former Armagh forward Oisin McConville this week called for a reform to the system which he said has "not been fit for purpose" for 20 years.

However, Logan who in his professional role as a solicitor has worked on behalf of both players and teams in previous GAA disciplinary processes, says the system is "inherently fair".

When asked by BBC Sport NI for his view on whether the process needs to be revamped, Logan said: "Disciplining anyone in any arena, be it an employment arena, recreational arena or anywhere, there are dangers within that system.

"We live in an age of absolute fair procedures and that's what's expected.

"The rulebook is clear, it's fair. Sometimes high-profile things happen where people are cleared and it brings a bit of a furore, but listen, I've been about it for a long number of years and it's inherently fair if it's properly used and the individuals who are taking on the role of disciplining within the association are to be commended for the time, energy and endeavour they put into it.

"I certainly wouldn't be in any way commenting contrary to the whole position."

The GAA's disciplinary process has come under intense scrutiny this year following a number of high-profile incidents in games.

In February, five players were sent off during Tyrone's National League defeat by Armagh at the Athletic Grounds with Red Hand quartet Padraig Hampsey, Kieran McGeary, Peter Harte and Michael McKernan and Orchard player Greg McCabe all shown red cards by referee David Gough following a melee.

Tyrone's appeals were subsequently dismissed while Armagh were involved in another melee at the end of last month's fractious league encounter with Donegal in Letterkenny.

Donegal opted not to appeal the bans that ruled Odhran McFadden-Ferry and Neil McGee out of Sunday's Ulster Championship quarter-final win over Armagh, who were able to call upon Rian O'Neill, Stefan Campbell and Aidan Nugent after their suspensions were overturned.

Disciplinary hearing system in tatters - Bonner

Speaking after Sunday's game at Ballybofey, Donegal boss Declan Bonner said the disciplinary process was "in tatters" but Logan insists that, while complex, it is robust enough if "properly applied by those who administer and apply it".

He said: "There are times when things go off-kilter and it's difficult to keep the referee's view in mind, the player's view and the manager's view so it's a complex area, but if somebody were to undertake a comparative analysis of rugby, soccer and all sports, I'm sure things could be foreshortened in the system, or other ways the system could be aided or assisted.

"But in the meantime and for everyone involved in the association I have no doubt there are fair procedures in place."

Logan was speaking after Tyrone forward Conor McKenna's red card, given after he was deemed to have contributed to a melee in the preliminary round win over Fermanagh, was rescinded, a case in which the Red Hands joint-boss says the "fairness of the checks and balances prevailed".

"There are lots of checks and balances in the rulebook and I've always said they are there for fair procedures and that fair procedures are followed.

"The referee has a say in his report, every player is entitled to have their say - they either accept the proposed penalty or they request a hearing, which is their opportunity to state their case.

McKenna was sent off by Joe McQuillan after the referee deemed him to have contributed to a melee during Tyrone's win over Fermanagh

"That's what happened in Conor's, we got to the hearing, there was no appeal made, it was simply a hearing and the fairness of the checks and balances prevailed and Conor's red card was rescinded.

"We accept it's a very, very difficult job for referees and it's nigh-on impossible at times, but there is a safety net with the benefit of video evidence and that's what we invoked and we urged others to look at to get to the facts of the situation."

McKenna, who made a significant impact off the bench against Fermanagh, will be available for the visit of Derry to Healy Park for Sunday's Ulster quarter-final, with Peter Harte also in contention after missing the victory over Fermanagh following an appendicitis operation.

Derry go into the championship on the back of an encouraging league campaign in which they pushed for promotion to Division One with many expecting the Oak Leafers to provide a stiff challenge for the All-Ireland champions.

"This is an old and deep rivalry between Tyrone and Derry," said Logan.

"Everyone has lived every side of it to this point, so at the moment we look like we're on that side of it, but Galway-Mayo (the Tribesmen beat Mayo in last week's Connacht SFC quarter-final) was a prime example of a Division Two team coming up, seeing the big guns who had the limelight in some regard last summer and this is no different - Derry are sitting making traps for us as we speak."