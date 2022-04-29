Boss Seamus McEnaney (left) is hoping to lead Monaghan back to the Ulster final after losing last year's decider to Tyrone

Ulster Championship quarter-final: Monaghan v Down Venue: St Tiernach's Park, Clones Date: Saturday, 30 April Throw-in: 16:30 BST Coverage: Live text commentary, match report and highlights on BBC Sport website

Monaghan cannot afford to let their guard down in Saturday's Ulster Championship quarter-final against underdogs Down, warns former Farney forward Paul Finlay.

Monaghan approach the championship buoyed by a momentous, Division One status-saving victory over Dublin.

Down, in contrast, are looking to save their season after a miserable league campaign which resulted in relegation to Division Three, but Finlay has insisted there is no such thing as a foregone conclusion in Ulster.

"For Monaghan, it's difficult because you're damned if you do, damned if you don't," said Finlay, who helped Monaghan claim provincial titles in 2013 and 2015 during his 14-year inter-county career.

"They're a Division One team, coming off a brilliant performance against Dublin and are expected to beat Down, but championship is different, particularly the Ulster Championship.

"No matter how poorly a team is doing, you can never go out and let your guard down so that's the challenge for Monaghan."

Having started the season in style with a first Dr McKenna Cup triumph in 19 years, Monaghan endured a slow start to their Division One campaign with two draws and two defeats in the first four games.

And while they became the first visiting team to claim a league win over Donegal at Ballybofey since 2010, a nine-point loss to Kildare left them in danger of relegation ahead of Dublin's visit to Clones in the final round of fixtures.

Dropping down to Division Two would have affected the perception of Monaghan as championship contenders, but a stunning 3-13 to 1-18 victory over the Dubs condemned Dessie Farrell's side to relegation and bolstered the Ulster county's confidence as focus quickly turned to the upcoming provincial series.

"I'd say Monaghan are in a very good place," added Finlay.

"It was brilliant to stay in Division One but there were performances in that league campaign that you'd have to be concerned about.

"Their level of consistency throughout the league wasn't what you'd want. If they had been more consistent they would have been in a better position going into the last game of the league, but maybe that's just what Monaghan do, they find themselves in these situations and more often than not over the last decade they have pulled themselves out.

"Against Dublin, Monaghan really used the energy of the crowd and that filtered right through the team.

"There were some influential performances like Drew Wylie, who hadn't played much football up until that, and there were crowd-raising moments all the way up to Jack [McCarron] and what he did in the game (scoring 2-6 including a last-gasp free to secure a one-point win) was outstanding.

"That's what you look for at home in a championship match, you want to get the crowd behind you early on and feed off the energy - that's when Monaghan are at their best."

'Monaghan have a good chance of being at the decision end'

Monaghan beat Fermanagh and Armagh to reach last year's Ulster final at Croke Park, where they were edged out by eventual All-Ireland champions Tyrone, and Finlay says he is "optimistic" about his county's chances this time around.

"Even a defeat against Dublin wouldn't have dampened that optimism," said the Ballybay Pearse Brothers clubman.

"There's a good balance in the squad of experience and youth that's been brought in over the last couple of seasons.

"Players like Gary Mohan, who has physicality and ball-winning capabilities. He has a bit of work to do on his finishing but he's certainly had a number of positive performances. Sean Jones is another player we're looking forward to seeing over the next few years. He has lots of ability but has been unfortunate with injuries.

"When you mix them in with the likes of (Conor) McManus, the Hughes brothers (Darren and Kieran), Karl O'Connell and Drew Wylie, it gives Monaghan a good chance of being at the decision end."

James McCartan returned for a second stint as Down boss in November, replacing Paddy Tally

While Monaghan have realistic ambitions of landing a first provincial title in seven years, Down are hoping to move past a dismal league campaign that yielded just one point from seven games, with relegation followed by doubts over McCartan's future after reports that players breached squad rules during a training camp in Dublin earlier this month.

McCartan's second stint as Down boss has certainly not gone according to plan so far, but his previous spell suggests the Mournemen should not be discounted, having led them to an unlikely All-Ireland final appearance in 2010, losing by a point to Cork, and the Ulster final in 2012.

Down have produced major shocks against Monaghan in the past, too, winning 2017's Ulster semi-final after narrowly avoiding relegation to Division Three earlier in the year.

Victory over Monaghan will have to go down as one of the most unlikely Ulster Championship results of recent years, with the winners of Saturday's game at St Tiernach's Park advancing to face either Tyrone or Derry in the semi-final.