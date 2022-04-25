Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Disciplinary hearing system in tatters - Bonner

Former Armagh All-Ireland winner Oisin McConville believes there is "no better time" to reform the GAA's disciplinary system, which he feels has "not been fit for purpose" for 20 years.

Armagh won three suspension appeals following a feisty league meeting with Donegal, who did not appeal two bans.

Donegal won the Ulster SFC quarter-final between the sides on Sunday.

"Now could be a watershed moment so we don't have to go through this every single year," said McConville.

The build-up to the Ulster Championship quarter-final between Donegal and Armagh had been dogged by the issues of suspensions.

Five players were identified by match official Paddy Neilan for "contributing to a melee" in the final Football League match between the sides earlier in April.

Donegal chose not to appeal the suspensions of Odhran McFadden-Ferry and Neil McGee, however Armagh successfully overturned bans for Rian O'Neill, Stefan Campbell and Aidan Nugent following a lengthy appeals process.

Ciaran Mackin was the fifth player to be cited but the Armagh man missed the quarter-final regardless through injury.

System needs 'reworked'

Following his side's victory in Ballybofey, Donegal manager Declan Bonner said the GAA's disciplinary system was in "tatters" and he no confidence that things would change.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time, McConville added that the system has been broken "for the past 15 or 20 years".

"In 1999 I got sent off against Donegal and I got my red card rescinded and I was able to play in the next game.

"Rightly so, I may add, but even as far back as then there was players getting off and it has been a continuous thing.

"There have been more high-profile cases than this. Diarmuid Connolly in 2015 or 16, he had clearly struck out at somebody in an All-Ireland semi-final and ended up being able to play in an All-Ireland final."

Rian O'Neill was one of three Armagh players made available following an appeal

McConville said the system needs "reworked and rethought" and said the "optics aren't good" for the sport.

"I think now may be our opportunity to do that," he said.

"When things are going like this and awareness has been heightened over the past number of weeks, what better time to do something about it than now?"