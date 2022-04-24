Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Many expected Kieran McGeeney's side to win in Ballybofey but it was another day of Ulster Championship disappointment for Armagh

If anything, Armagh fans seemed to outnumber the home supporters in Ballybofey as the Orchard County expected following a highly promising league campaign which only made their disappointment more stark as the outcome was decided long before the finish.

What went wrong for Kieran McGeeney's side as their bubble of optimism was burst rather ignominiously by Donegal's 1-16 to 0-12 triumph?

Martin McHugh, in the BBC Sport Northern Ireland studio at MacCumhaill Park, reckoned that "Armagh just don't perform well under pressure".

His fellow BBC pundit and 2002 Armagh All-Ireland winner Oisin McConville was even more withering following his fellow countymen's defeat

"If you can't deal with pressure and you're an inter-county footballer, then you're in the wrong game. It's all about pressure," said the Armagh 2002 All-Ireland winner, clearly irritated after watching his beloved county's latest dismal flop on the Ulster Championship stage.

Armagh's Ulster Championship record over the last decade deserves repeating.

Since 2012, it's played 17, won four, drawn two and lost 11.

And the point is that while Armagh were under pressure to deliver in Ballybofey, Donegal were feeling the heat just as much heading into the contest after treading water for the past 18 months since their shock 2020 Ulster Final defeat by Cavan.

Declan Bonner doesn't like being reminded of that November day but it will all dredged up again over the next two weeks as an Ulster semi-final against Mickey Graham's side looms.

He will take that though after a victory which has the potential to rejuvenate this Donegal side.

After underwhelming league and championship campaigns in 2021, Donegal rarely looked convincing in recent months despite retaining their Division One status but Bonner insisted that the squad's belief had never wavered.

"Our league campaign was up and down but all our focus was on the 24th (of April)," said the Donegal boss.

Disciplinary hearing system in tatters - Bonner

McHugh inspires Donegal display

And while describing the GAA's disciplinary system as being "in tatters" after Armagh's successful appeals against three of their four suspensions following last month's melee in Letterkenny amid Donegal accepting their two bans, Bonner said the affair was never going to deflect his squad from their preparations for Sunday's contest.

"At the minute, I've no confidence (in the disciplinary system). Absolutely not. But we've just got to get ready for the semi-final now."

If Ryan McHugh keeps producing the form he showed in Ballybofey, Donegal could be for a long summer.

When McHugh plays well, Donegal play well. It's as simple as that. His team-mates respond to the Kilcar's man energy and enterprise, which invariably is the trigger for a smooth functioning of the team's running game.

"Inevitably, it was Ryan McHugh who was getting on the ball, creating space, not only for himself, but for his team-mates as well and bringing so many players into the game," remarked Peter Canavan, the other member of BBC Sport NI's heavyweight studio pundit trio.

Those who responded to McHugh's example included Michael Langan, who kicked three points from play, and Peadar Mogan, whose runs from wing-back caused headaches for the Armagh defence.

And if anything Jason McGee's first-half display as he soared to win midfield possession in addition to successfully grappling for dirty ball probably had him in pole position to be man of the match at half-time before a knock forced him some 15 minutes into the second half.

'Back door might suit Armagh' - McConville

As for Armagh, it was such a chastening reverse that it almost seemed a case of back to the drawing board.

Despite his obvious disappointment, Oisin McConville was necessarily buying into that narrative.

"I do think Armagh are on the right road and that the trajectory is good. And you know what? I think the back door might suit us down to the ground."

But the Armagh fans streaming out of MacCumhaill Park didn't look to be taking the positives after seeing the Ulster Championship door slammed in their faces yet again.

I later saw one Armagh supporter dropping his match programme into a wheelie bin on the main street as he headed for his car. It was clearly not one for the souvenir collection and top marks as well for his litter awareness.

Highlights: Donegal see off Armagh to reach Championship semi-final

Granted Armagh had appeared harshly treated immediately following the second-half throw-in when an otherwise subdued Rian O'Neill bundled the ball into the net from close range only for referee Maurice Deegan to disallow the effort - apparently adjudging that the full-forward had fouled Shaun Patton in the process.

Moments later, Patton spread himself to deny substitute Aidan Nugent's goal attempt from close range after an O'Neill point attempt had come back off an upright.

If either of those moments had resulted in a goal, Armagh would have been level.

Could that have changed the course of the game? Stranger things have happened.

But there's an element of clutching at straws as a rueful Oisin McConville had to admit.

"Today's game was won by a better football team."