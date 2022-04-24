Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Conal Cunning hit 10 points for Antrim, eight of which came from frees

Ciaran Clarke and Seaan Elliott scored two goals apiece and Conal Cunning hit 10 points as Antrim hammered Ulster rivals Down 6-22 to 3-16 in the Joe McDonagh Cup at Ballycran.

Clarke and Elliott both hit first-half majors to give Antrim a 2-13 to 0-8 lead at half-time.

Four more Antrim goals followed in the second half through Clarke, Elliott, Conor Johnston and Domhnall Nugent.

Daithi Sands, Eoghan Sands and Chris Egan goaled for Down.

Having beaten Offaly in last week's pulsating opener, Antrim move top of the group on four points and they were in ruthless form as they ran out emphatic 15-point winners against a Down side who beat Kerry last time out.

Clarke scored Antrim's opening goal inside the first minute and their second arrived on 13 through Elliott.

Cunning was typically effective from frees, converting six during the first half as Darren Gleeson's side established at a commanding 11-point advantage at the break.

Antrim hit a further 1-3 upon the resumption, with Clarke's second goal coming from a penalty.

Down's misery was deepened by John McManus' black card for preventing a goalscoring chance that led to the penalty.

While Daithi Sands, Eoghan Sands and Chris Egan all raised second-half green flags for the Mournemen, Johnston - who also scored two goals against Offaly last week - and Nugent added further gloss to the scoreline from an Antrim perspective.

Gleeson's side will now look to carry their momentum into next week's home game with Carlow as the Saffrons aim to reach their second Joe McDonagh Cup decider in three years and a place in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship.