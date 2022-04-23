Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Cavan's championship pedigree came to the fore in a one-sided second half as they beat 14-man Antrim by 1-20 to 0-10 at Corrigan Park.

Breffni full-forward Paddy Lynch scored 0-8 on his Ulster Championship debut, six points from placed balls.

Gearoid McKiernan blasted home the game's only goal in the 59th minute.

Antrim's challenge faded after Michael McCann was sent off for a second yellow card offence in the second half while trailing by four points.

After that the floodgates opened and the 2020 Ulster champions were able to pick off scores at will.

Cavan will face either Donegal or Armagh in the Ulster semi-final while Antrim will now play in the inaugural Tailteann Cup.

Odhran Eastwood was among the Antrim forwards to struggle and he was replaced at half-time

Antrim at home for first time since 2013

Antrim were playing a Championship game at home for the first time since facing Monaghan at Casement Park in 2013.

When Cavan argued that this fixture should be played elsewhere due to concerns over the 4,100 capacity venue, momentum quickly gathered behind the 'Corrigan Park or no-where' mantra and the game was subsequently fixed for west Belfast.

The ground had a £1million facelift during the pandemic but after all the controversy over the choice of venue, the game was not a sellout with very few Cavan fans electing to travel.

The few thousand home fans who did vote with their feet saw their side struggle in an opening quarter dominated by Cavan.

They scored the first three points through Gerry Smith, James Smith and a McKiernan free but their lead should have been so much more.

Antrim goalkeeper Michael Byrne also pulled off a superb point-blank save from Cormac O'Reilly after Killian Clarke had bulldozed his way through.

Murray ignites brief Antrim revival

The visitors squandered several easy chances for points and as well as five first-half wides, they had another four efforts drop short and hit the post. Question was, would Antrim make them pay for their wastefulness?

Both sides struggled to judge the swirling wind and kicking proved difficult for both, but Antrim came right back into contention with a much-improved second quarter.

Ryan Murray was the man who ignited the fightback and his running game caused Cavan problems.

It was a low-key atmosphere but when Murray pointed in the 24th minute to register Antrim's first point, it drew the biggest roar of the day.

Conor Moynagh, named at 12 but playing a lot closer to his own goals, was able to cut out a lot of Antrim's long balls but gradually the Saffrons started to penetrate.

Dermot McAleese, Conor Stewart, Mick McCann and Paddy McAleer all pointed with Murray adding a brilliant second after cutting in from the left wing.

That left it Antrim 0-6 Cavan 0-7 at the break but the Saffrons then singularly failed to build on the promise they showed in the 10 minutes before half time.

Michael McCann's sending off ended any slim hopes Antrim had of fighting back against the dominant Breffni County

Cavan came out and scored three quick points without reply and Lynch's free which put four between the sides for the first time must have set off alarm bells in the Antrim camp.

McCann's dismissal for a high challenge on Paddy Lynch saw him pick up a second yellow having been booked earlier on. Antrim trailed by 0-12 to 0-8 at that stage and the Cargin man's premature departure ended any slim hopes that the Saffrons had of getting back into the contest.

Cavan, who had a serious height and power advantage, had the wind now and they judged it perfectly with McKiernan, Lynch, Martin Reilly and Padraig Faulkner all scoring while Raymond Galligan nailed a booming 55-metre free kick to heap more misery on Antrim.

This was a first Ulster Championship game at Corrigan Park in 70 years and while a decent Division Three campaign had led to expectation that Antrim could deliver on home soil, this was a deflating outcome for the Saffrons.

Cavan, the newly crowned Division Four champions, will not be favourites to beat either Donegal or Armagh in the Ulster semi-final but that won't bother Mickey Graham's side one bit.

Antrim: M Byrne; E McCabe, P Healy, C Stewart (0-1); P McAleer (0-1), J Laverty, D McAleese (0-1); K Small (0-1), M McCann (0-1); R Murray (0-3), M Jordan, R McCann; O Eastwood, C Murray (0-1, f), T McCann

Subs: J Gribbon (0-1) for R McCann (13), P McBride for Eastwood (HT), D Lynch for T McCann (HT), P McCormick for McCabe (64), B McCormick for Laverty (64)

Cavan: R Galligan (0-1, f); J McLoughlin (0-1), P Faulkner (0-1), K Brady; L Fortune, K Clarke, Conor Brady; T Galligan, J Smith (0-1); G Smith (0-3), G McKiernan (1-2, 1f), C Moynagh; C O'Reilly (0-1), P Lynch (0-8, 6f), C Madden

Subs: C Conroy for K Brady (55), M Reilly (0-2) for Cormac O'Reilly (57), Caoimhin O'Reilly for Madden (65), Ciaran Brady for Conor Brady (67)

Referee: J Henry (Mayo)